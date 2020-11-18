UGASports - The Dashboard: Quarterbacks and remembering old friends

Saturday night’s game with Mississippi State is going to be interesting for one very big reason: the debut of quarterback JT Daniels.

At least that's what the tea leaves appear to be saying.

By now, you've probably read Radi Nabulsi’s Insider’s Note in which he stated that Daniels took all the reps with the first team on Tuesday. Truth is, the Southern Cal transfer has received most of the first-team looks since the team returned from its loss to Florida in Jacksonville.

Although are given to conspiracy theories as to why it has taken so long for Daniels to final get his shot, we’re not going to dive down that rabbit hole today. Instead, we’re going to look at why it's important for the sake of the Bulldogs that Daniels lives up to the expectations that many are placing on his shoulders.

Personally, nobody is expecting Daniels to be perfect. As mentally prepared and as smart as we're told that he is, don't be shocked if there are some first-game hiccups. Mistakes are bound to happen.

But here is the thing: Georgia has been missing a legit passing threat.

Stetson Bennett fans, please don't get turn on me. This is in no way a knock on Bennett, for whom I have the utmost respect and admiration.

However, as we've seen, opponents haven't respected Georgia’s passing game. They don't believe the Bulldogs have the ability to hit long passing plays, and in turn, have crowded the line of scrimmage in an attempt to slow the run, almost daring the Bulldogs to throw the ball.

If you're an opposing defensive coordinator, you would too. Why not? It seems like the perfect strategy.

They won't be able to do that with Daniels, who, as you may realize from his highlight reel from Southern Cal, has the arm strength to spare.

Of course, the onus is going to be on the receivers to catch the ball and not miss the “layups,” as Smart has been apt to call them.

The Bulldogs also need to go into the offseason feeling good about their quarterback situation for next fall.

Five-star Brock Vandagriff is about to be an early enrollee. I love Vandagriff’s game. I feel the same about his potential that I did about Aaron Murray when he first signed.

But as was ultimately proven with Murray, a freshman redshirt turned out to be a blessing for everyone involved, as the former five-star was able to step right in and excel.

The same can be true for Vandagriff, but only if Daniels is able to grab the reins and show he can be the man the rest of this year.

It's also important for Georgia to start showing it can be a more explosive team.

I like what we've seen from offensive coordinator Todd Monken. We've watched receivers getting open, and we've seen signs of what this offense can be—providing there's a quarterback capable of making the throws.

College football is an offensive game. If you are not capable of being an explosive team, you're always going to be on that level below the elites. While having a talented, athletic defense will always be important, the notion that you’re going to win a national championship by shutting down the offenses we’re seeing today appears a pipe dream.

That's why it starts at quarterback, and why Georgia needs a playmaker.