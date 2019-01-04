It’s been a crazy past couple of days, but let’s take a look at Georgia’s Sugar Bowl loss to Texas, offer some honest observations, and look ahead to possible changes that may be coming the Bulldogs’ way.

Tuesday’s loss to Texas might not have been the most shocking upset in college football history, but it’s the way they Bulldogs lost that was the most surprising to most people.

Yours truly included.

After all the initial brouhaha over getting left out of the College Football Playoffs, I talked with players in the weeks leading up to the game. I concluded that the Bulldogs were anxious to make a statement—that they truly wanted to show Texas and the rest of the college football word that it was a team deserving a shot in the sport’s final four.

Instead, the script was flipped.

Texas was the team that showed up to play, displayed the energy championship squads are supposed to exhibit, and out-executed and out-hustled the Bulldogs at every turn.

It was almost as if the Longhorns took a cue from mascot Bevo. The mascot didn’t take kindly to being introduced to Uga, and sent everyone—dog, photographers, onlookers—scrambling.

Georgia certainly appeared scrambled for most of Tuesday’s game. The Bulldogs exhibited all the energy of a wet dish rag, and it wasn’t until it appeared the contest would be a complete blowout that the team finally started showing some life. By that time, it was way too late. The final seven-point margin was not indicative of how lopsided the game was.

So what happened? Maybe Dr. Phil has an answer.

I just knew when Georgia players started tweeting out their “opinions” during Clemson’s rout of Notre Dame that trouble was coming. This was a clear indication that minds weren’t on the Longhorns as they should have been. Some of the tweets were indeed cringe-worthy.

It was certainly uncharacteristic of what we’ve seen from Georgia teams in the past. It showed a severe lack of player leadership, an aspect that’s been lacking all year.

The talk wasn’t directed at Texas. But if you’re going to toot your own horn about how good you think you are then you’d better have the pipes to play a tune worth hearing. Because they didn’t, there are a lot of folks around the country laughing at the Bulldogs right now.

Kirby Smart and his coaching staff are definitely not without blame.

Coaches are always going to pay some of the price when teams don’t come prepared to play. We saw that at LSU and again versus Texas. Still , the debacle against the Longhorns was more about effort as compared to the loss to LSU, where Jim Chaney and Georgia’s offensive coaches called their worst game of the year.

So, what do we take away? What’s going to happen moving forward?

Talent-wise, I’m still very excited about the potential of this team, but it’s time for the program to grow up.

Leaders need to be found. Coaches need to demand accountability, and in some cases, be more accountable themselves.

Now that all this distraction surrounding Justin Fields is over—yes, I think it's been a distraction—it's time for Jake Fromm to truly assert himself as the leader of this team.

Look back at any of Alabama’s recent championship teams, or Clemson when it beat the Tide behind DeShaun Watson. It's always been the quarterback who's been the man who's led the way—in every aspect, on the field and off.

Fromm needs to be the Man. But he’s not the only one.

I absolutely love Jeremiah Holloman. He’s got some of the best moxie on the entire team. Same is true for Andrew Thomas on the offensive line. Elijah Holyfield can be that type of person, if he elects to come back for his senior year.

Defensively, somebody’s got to step up to fill some of the leadership gaps. In 2017, Roquan Smith, Davin Bellamy, and Lorenzo Carter were the leadership linchpins for Georgia’s defense.

Jonathan Ledbetter tried to be that man for the Bulldogs, but he didn’t have a lot of help. Now he's gone. It's unclear who has the ability to step up and be that player with the kind of fire in the belly you need to really get the rest of the defense to follow.

Talent-wise, there’s a lot to be excited about. This is going to be a very good team in 2019, but Smart has to find a way to get everyone’s minds in the right place if the Bulldogs—who will be a preseason Top Five pick—want to ultimately assert their championship claim.