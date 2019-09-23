The Dashboard: What just happened
For those who boo-hoo over the fact that Georgia “only” beat No. 7 Notre Dame 23-17 Saturday night, Kirby Smart would like to have a word with you.Although many obviously bought into the suggestion...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news