UGASports - The Daily Recap: What you need for game day against Alabama

The Daily Recap: What you need for game day against Alabama
Here is the Oct. 17 edition of The Daily Recap
Saban's margin of victory over assistants
Nick Saban is 21-0 against his former assistants. However, one particular assistant has performed better than the rest -- albeit in only two meetings.
Courtesy of Dave McMahon, here is the average margin of victory Saban has had over his assistants in those 21 games.
|Saban's former assistant
|Games
|Average margin of victory
|
Kirby Smart
|
2
|
5
|
Lane Kiffin
|
1
|
15
|
Jimbo Fisher
|
4
|
21.5
|
Will Muschamp
|
3
|
24.3
|
Jeremy Pruitt
|
2
|
29.5
|
Jim McElwain
|
3
|
30.7
|
Derek Dooley
|
3
|
31
|
Mark Dantonio
|
2
|
40
|
Billy Napier
|
1
|
42
Recruits pick Georgia-Alabama
Chad Simmons and Sam Spiegelman surveyed a ton of recruits on who they think will win Saturday’s showdown between Georgia and Alabama. Here’s a sample of what some of the recruits had to say.
Lovasea Carroll (Georgia commit): “I personally think we are fixing to kick some ass. Of course the Dawgs are going to win. My score is 42-35.”
James Brockermeyer (Alabama commit): “Should be a great test for both teams, and I’ve got Alabama 31-28. There’s some awesome matchups on both sides of the ball!”
Travis Hunter (Florida State commit): “I’m going with Alabama 28-17.”
Keon Coleman: “That’s gonna be a good one, but I’m gonna have to take Georgia by 3.”
Staff predictions
Unlike the first three weeks, predicting this game was split among the UGASports.com staffers. Six chose Georgia and five chose Alabama. My reasoning for picking Georgia is the fact that Alabama’s defense has not shown an ability to stop average teams at the moment. And while Alabama’s offense has been lights out, Georgia actually possesses an elite defense.
My good buddy Jake Reuse, however, believes Alabama will win.
“We're about to get the ultimate test of the phrase 'defense wins championships,’” Reuse wrote. “If it's true, Georgia should have the edge, but Alabama's offense has been prolific. All that being said, I'm not even going to pretend like I know what's going to happen. My gut says the Tide eek it out, but Georgia is going to give them everything they can handle. No outcome will surprise me here.”
Could Saban coach?
Later Saturday morning, we should find out whether Alabama head coach Nick Saban will be able to lead his team on the sideline. Although Saban tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, there is a chance it could have been a false positive.
If Saban tests negative three times after the initial positive, then he will be cleared to coach against Georgia at 8 p.m.
Latest on Nick Saban @RadiNabulsi @YahooSports pic.twitter.com/sptFOGxjrb— Kyle Henderson (@Rivals_Kyle) October 16, 2020
Around the League
On this week’s Around the League podcast, Jim Donnan, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins preview each of the SEC Week 4 games. And yes, that obviously includes Georgia-Alabama.
PFF matchup
Trent Smallwood broke down Georgia and Alabama based on each contributor’s grade from Pro Football Focus. When looking at the numbers it does look like the Georgia offense should have a pretty good advantage over the Alabama defense. Receiver Kearis Jackson’s 88.9 grade is the best on Georgia's offense thus far to date.
But for as good as Georgia’s defense has been, the Alabama offensive grades at the skill positions are lights out. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has a 94.3 grade with receiver Devonta Smith earning an 88.8.
Where Georgia, at least based on the PFF grades, appears to have an advantage is in the trenches. The UGA defensive line has graded higher than Alabama’s offense through three games.
Will Smart be the first assistant to beat Saban?
Adam Gorney and Mike Farrell asked each other if Smart will be the first former assistant to defeat Saban.
Farrell says no. Gorney says yes.
Farrell: I like Alabama in this game because of the dynamic offense. With or without Saban on the sidelines, it will pull this one out. Saban has his team ready, he’s torn into his defense and his offensive line and you will see a different Alabama team than you saw against Ole Miss. It won’t be a blowout but the game won’t be in doubt either.
Gorney: If there was ever a time for Georgia to beat Alabama and maybe start that slow and arduous climb of taking over the Crimson Tide on top of the SEC mountain, this would be it. Georgia’s defense has been insanely good - at least against some weak offensive teams. Saban not being on the sidelines is going to be significant and Georgia just might be the better overall team this season.
Azeez Ojulari, Monty Rice and Jamaree Salyer are Saturday’s captains
LEAD THE WAY#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/zjshMOfoE6— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 16, 2020
Mykel Williams’ four edits
October 16, 2020
As assistant coach, Thomas Brown suffers major injury
RBs coach Thomas Brown “blew out his achilles” while running drills yesterday per Sean McVay and will have surgery. He won’t miss really any time, per McVay.— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 16, 2020
Threads to check
@Bulldog Bob stopped by and is predicting a Georgia win over Alabama.
@Savannah_Dawg writes that this would be a good time for running back James Cook to break out against an Alabama linebacking corps that isn’t what it typically is.
Outside the Vent
Kansas head coach Les Miles has been cleared to travel but won’t go to West Virginia.
All eyes on Georgia-Alabama when it comes to NFL prospects.
Former LSU and Louisiana Tech offensive lineman Willie Allen will enroll at Michigan as a grad transfer.
