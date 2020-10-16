UGASports - Alabama vs. Georgia: Recruits predict the outcome

Rivals analysts Chad Simmons and Sam Spiegelman surveyed recruits from all over the Southeast, from Florida to Texas, to get their thoughts and predictions on this critical SEC showdown.

A star-studded contest featuring two of the nation’s top three teams is set to go down in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night as No. 2 Alabama hosts No. 3 Georgia in a battle of unbeatens. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban will not be on the sidelines as he recovers from COVID-19, but that doesn't tarnish the magnitude of this game by any means as all eyes will be on this SEC game of the week.

Keithian Alexander: “I think Georgia will come out on top on the defensive side of the ball just because their defense is outstanding. But Alabama’s offense runs a tight ship, so it’s hard to predict. It’s gonna be a dogfight!”

Kendrick Blackshire (Alabama commit): “32-28 ‘Bama, because coach Nick (Saban) is not there, so I have to put that into it.”

Jaydon Blue: “I got Alabama winning.”

Tyler Booker: “I think it will be what everyone thinks it will be. It will be a dogfight. It will be a war in the trenches. The game will be decided by who runs better. I have UGA coming on top 24-21.”

Deyon Bouie: “I think Georgia is going to pull this off because of the defense.”

James Brockermeyer (Alabama commit): “Should be a great test for both teams, and I’ve got Alabama 31-28. There’s some awesome matchups on both sides of the ball!”

Tommy Brockermeyer: "42-35 Alabama."

Dylan Brooks (Tennessee commit): “I have Alabama 28-7.”

Will Campbell: “I feel like it will be a hard-fought game, but I feel like Alabama will win, 35-21.”

Lovasea Carroll (Georgia commit): “I personally think we are fixing to kick some ass. Of course the Dawgs are going to win. My score is 42-35.”

Keon Coleman: “That’s gonna be a good one, but I’m gonna have to take Georgia by 3.”

Terrence Cooks: “It’s going to be a physical game and might even be an upset.”

Tyrion Dawkins: “It is going to be a great game, but Georgia wins 35-14.”

David Daniel (Georgia commit): “31-24 Dawgs.”

Marlin Dean (Georgia commit): “I am going with the Dawgs by 14 points.”

Oscar Delp: “I think Georgia is going to come out with the win this week. Each game they get better, and they are starting to get in a groove. I think Georgia wins 27-14.”

Kam Dewberry: “I got Alabama. Their wide receivers right now are lethal and Najee Harris is on a different level.”

TJ Dudley: “It’s definitely going to be a defensive game. I am going with Georgia, after what happened last weekend, with a 34-28 win.”

Jaylen Early: “I got Georgia.”

Terrence Ferguson (Alabama commit): “I feel like Alabama will come out strong on defense this week and win 42-28.”

Justice Finkley: “I have Georgia winning 42-38.”

Jardin Gilbert: “This is a tough one.”

Donovan Green: “It's going to be a hard-nosed game. I can see it being close and Georgia coming out with a win.”

Emmanuel Henderson: “I think it is going to be a good game, but I think Georgia wins 36-28.”

Travis Hunter (Florida State commit): “I’m going with Alabama 28-17.”

Ian Jackson (Alabama commit): “I think it is going to be a game where both defenses have to step up. I feel Alabama is going to come through with a different mindset this week and really turn up the intensity. Alabama’s offense will still be dominant, and I have Alabama winning 35-17.”

Jordan James: “I think this will be the best game of the year. I got Alabama 21-17.”

Jake Johnson: “I think it will be a great game. The best defense in the game will win in my opinion. With Nick Saban out, I think this gives Georgia a great chance to win. I think either team could win 30-27.”

Emery Jones: "I’m saying 'Bama, 42-12."

Kamari Lassiter: “I think it is going to be a very intense game from start to finish, but I have Georgia winning the thriller 35-28.”

Alton McCaskill: “Alabama all the way! Extremely diverse offense and the secondary on defense is playing amazing.”

Jackson Meeks (Georgia commit): “I believe we have a very good chance of beating Alabama with the best defense in the country. I believe we are going to beat them 35-24.”

Christen Miller: “I think Georgia is going to win the game not only because of their offense, but their defensive line is nasty. Their secondary is good, too.”

Adonai Mitchell (Georgia commit): “This is probably going to be the biggest game of the year for the regular season of college football. Both schools are going to give it all they got for the top spot, but I have nothing but faith in my Dawgs. I feel like they take the win 42-38.”

Micah Morris (Georgia commit): “I think it will be a SEC Championship-level game between two of the best schools in the nation. I’m taking the Dawgs in this one, 35-21.”

De’Nylon Morrissette: “I have Alabama winning 28-17.”

Addison Nichols: “I’m excited for this game, for sure. I think Georgia is going to win because of the absence of Coach Saban. I still think it will be close, but I will say it will be a big offensive game, with Georgia winning 42-35.”

Walter Nolen: “It is going to be a close game, but I honestly think Georgia has a shot. I go with them 42-41.”

Lebbeus Overton: “I have Georgia winning over Alabama, 35-27.”

Shazz Preston: “It will be a great matchup this early in the season. Coach Saban’s COVID situation has made it more interesting. I think it will be a slugfest because both have physical defenses. I think the new quarterbacks will be the deciding factors. … Whoever plays well, their team will win.”

Sage Ryan: "It's gonna be a good one, a great defensive game, so whoever can start clicking on offense first will most definitely win. I got 'Bama."

Jacob Sexton: “I think I’ve got to go with Alabama for the win!”

Ty Simpson: “I think it’s going to be 35-28 Alabama. I think those wide receivers are very explosive. It will be close, but (Jaylen) Waddle will have a touchdown on special teams.”

Maason Smith: “Georgia wins. With Nick Saban out, I think they have a better chance.”

Bobby Taylor: "Georgia has the best defense in the nation right now and ‘Bama didn’t perform how I thought they would against Ole Miss. I have Georgia, 100 percent.”

Treyaun Webb (Georgia commit): “Georgia is clicking right now , and I personally think Mac Jones will struggle against Georgia’s defense. It will be a defensive game, but Georgia will come out on top 31-27.”

Laterrance Welch: "(They're) both great teams, but I think in these past weeks Alabama's offense been on the roll, and UGA's defense won’t be able to stop them."

Tyre West: “Georgia wins 46-36.”

Gentry Williams: "My prediction is 27-24 Georgia."

Kaine Williams (Alabama commit): “I have ‘Bama winning 42-35. It’s going to be a close game if the defense is the same as last week, and if things change, Georgia will have problems.”

Mykel Williams: “I think Georgia’s defense can stop Alabama. If they don’t score, they don’t win, and it looks like they have their quarterback situation handled, so I am going with Georgia.”