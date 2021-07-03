The Daily Recap: What can and can't happen with NIL

Here is the July 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

What athletes can, can’t do with NIL

The UGA athletics department sent out an email detailing what can and can’t happen now that student athletes are allowed to profit off of their name, image and likeness.

Here’s the list of what UGA states is allowed to happen:

•Interested parties can reach out to student athletes via social media, phone, in person, online marketplace or via a marketing agent to inquire about possible NIL deals.

•Cash, digital cash transfer, free or reduced product services, equity in a company and other forms of compensation in exchange for NIL or a service are allowed. UGA, interestingly enough, states that the payment must be of "fair market value."

•Student athletes are allowed to promote businesses, products or services on their social media accounts.

•Student athletes are allowed to participate in autograph signings for compensation.

•Student athletes will be allowed to speak at events, businesses and at promotional activities for compensation. They will also be able to work and receive compensation at camps, as well as host their own camps.

•Written and verbal contracts with student athletes are allowed as long as they are disclosed to UGA in its online disclosure process.

•Student athletes are allowed to hire advisors, attorneys, accountants and other representatives to assist with NIL activities. Student athletes must pay the negotiated rate for these services. Agents and advisors taking part in assisting student athletes with NIL services must register with UGA.

Here is what UGA states is not allowed:

•UGA coaches, staff members and institutional employees are not permitted to arrange, facilitate or promote student athletes’ NIL activities.

•NIL deals cannot be contingent on initial or continued enrollment at UGA, specific athletic performance, or without the return of any kind of service or usage of name, image or likeness.

•NIL deals are not permitted without being disclosed to UGA by the student athlete, someone acting on behalf of the student athlete, or the involved business. The online disclosure should occur prior to the activity. NIL deals worth $200 or less require disclosure within 30 days.

•Student athletes are not permitted to use UGA trademarks as a part of their NIL deals without obtaining the rights to use the intellectual property.

•UGA athletics facilities cannot be used for in-person NIL activities. The same applies for campus buildings without prior authorization.

•Student athletes are not allowed to miss class to attend NIL activities.

•Promotion of a product or service is not allowed during competition.

•Student athletes are not allowed to endorse alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, gambling, adult entertainment, and other products that are deemed “inconsistent with UGA’s values or mission or that negatively impacts or reflects adversely on UGA.”

•Student athletes cannot sign any team-issued gear or other items provided by UGA in exchange for compensation. Student athletes cannot sell this gear with or without an autograph on it.

•While agents, advisors and attorneys are allowed to be retained for NIL activities, they cannot be used for professional athletics opportunities.

Comparing Jalon Walker

Blayne Gilmer gave his NFL comparison to four-star linebacker Jalon Walker (Salisburty/Salisbury, N.C.), who has already committed to Georgia. Gilmer stated that Walker reminds him of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett.

“Walker shows the same innate ability to bend around the edge and get flat down the line of scrimmage to pursue plays going away from him that Barrett does,” Gilmer wrote. “Pass coverage is an area that Pro Football Focus identified as an area in need of improvement for Barrett with a grade of 62.2 That will be Walker's area of most needed improvement as well in the college ranks. Overall, Barrett is a game-changing player and was an integral piece of the Buccaneers' Super Bowl winning season and led the NFL in sacks in 2019 with 19.5. Barrett has been rewarded for his last two seasons with a four-year, $72 million contract.

“If Walker can take the similarities in their games and play with the desire and intensity that Barrett does, then the sky is the limit for the Class of 2022 Georgia commit.”

All eyes on July 22

Jed May noted that July 22 will be a crucial day when it comes to Georgia recruiting. Both running back Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.) and edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton (McDonogh/Owings Mills, Md. are committing that day.

Both five-star prospects are considering Georgia heavily in their recruitments.

“Just one commitment would be good for the Bulldogs,” May wrote. “Commitments from both Robinson and Dennis-Sutton, however, would result in one of the single best recruiting days Kirby Smart has had. Along with five-stars Gunner Stockton and Tyre West, Robinson and Dennis-Sutton could become foundational pieces of Georgia's 2022 class.”

Scouting Tennessee

Anthony Dasher spoke with Volquest.com’s Brent Hubbs about how Tennessee is looking heading into the 2021 season. Hubbs gave his opinion on Tennessee’s quarterback situation under first-year head coach Josh Heupel.

"Biggest unknown since 2004, when Tennessee started two true freshmen who came to town in the summer,” Hubbs said. “It’s a crowded room. How does Joe Milton fit in this offense? Does a change of scenery jumpstart his career? Then you have the returning guys: Can Harrison Bailey drive the ball down the field the way you need to in this offense? Can Brian Maurer show any consistency?

"It might seem like a cop-out to say I don’t know, but I don’t think anyone knows how it’s going to shake out. Bailey is confident and is carrying himself like he’s the guy. Milton has impressed physically since he arrived in May. Should be an intense, interesting battle in August. Heupel will have to pare the competition down to a couple of guys early in fall camp."

Kirby Smart’s message to Mark Richt