The Daily Recap: UGA defense posting throwback stats

Here is the Oct. 8 edition of The Daily Recap.

Not a lot of points

Through five games, Georgia’s defense has been nothing short of remarkable.

The unit is allowing only 4.6 points per game, which is easily the top mark in the nation. The Bulldogs have posted back-to-back shutouts, too, blanking Vanderbilt and Arkansas in the past two weeks.

Dave McMahon noted that Georgia posted its second-best points allowed mark through the first five games of a season since SEC play began in 1933. Opposing teams have scored only 23 points this year. Since 1933, the only other time Georgia posted a better mark was when it held teams to 14 points over the first five games of the 1937 season.

Georgia posted better numbers over its first five games in two other seasons. In 1920, the Bulldogs allowed only three points in the fist five games. In 1910, Georgia surrendered only five points in the first five games.

Considering how far football has come offensively since the first half of the 20th century, what Georgia's defense has accomplished has been a throwback to a different era.

The back to back shutouts also marked the 11th season Georgia has accomplished this feat and the first time it did this since 2006. Two times, in 1945 and 1971, Georgia posted three victories in a row.

Opposition research

Anthony Dasher spoke with AuburnSports.com’s Bryan Matthews about the upcoming rivalry game. Matthews was asked where quarterback Bo Nix’s performance against LSU ranked in his career.

"Bo Nix's performance at LSU was definitely one of his best as an Auburn player, helping to end a 22-year losing streak in Baton Rouge,” Matthews said. “I'd say it ranks just behind him beating Alabama as a freshman in 2019. That's the first time Auburn has really featured Nix in the running game this season, and I expect that to continue in the coming weeks. The win certainly changed the perspective of Nix with Auburn fans, who were mostly calling for T.J. Finley to be the starter after he bailed Auburn out against Georgia State."

PFF matchup

Trent Smallwood broke down the Georgia-Auburn matchups using each individual player’s Pro Football Focus grade. He also noted the importance it will be for quarterback Stetson Bennett to be careful with the football.

“There have been times when Stetson Bennett has looked really good; then there are some passes that could have ended up in the opposite end zone,” Smallwood wrote. “On Saturday, Bennett will need to take care of the football. With starting quarterback JT Daniels still nursing a lat injury, Bennett has had some success with the deep ball this season. He has completed 3-of-4 passes that have traveled 20 plus yards downfield. He has also completed 13-of-18 passes that traveled 10 plus yards. He's struggled while under pressure. I expect him to see some pressure on Saturday, although Georgia has only allowed an SEC-best two sacks on the season.

“On defense, Auburn is led by Derick Hall, with 24 quarterback pressures including three sacks on the season. TD Moultry also has 18 quarterback pressures, including three sacks. The Georgia offensive line has been very good in pass protection to this point, but will face a major challenge on the road on The Plains Saturday afternoon.”

3-2-1 Report, recruiting edition

Jed May compiled a lot of recruiting news for the recruiting edition of the 3-2-1 Report. A number of defensive backs have Georgia high on their list, with the program in the running to land more than one.

Updated leaderboard

May put together the latest recruiting leaderboard, which leads with where things stand with safety Kamari Wilson (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.), who enjoyed his visit to Athens for the Arkansas game. May also provided some must-see updates on tight end Oscar Delp (West Forsyth/Cumming, Ga.) and defensive lineman Mykel Williams (Hardaway/Columbus, Ga.).

UGASports Rewind: 1996 vs. Auburn

For the initial episode of UGASports Rewind, McMahon and Patrick Garbin sat down with Brandon Tolbert. They took a look back 25 years ago to the 1996 Georgia-Auburn game. Tolbert, who earned All-SEC honors that season as the Bulldogs’ starting SAM linebacker, described Georgia’s miraculous 56-49 four-overtime victory over the Tigers on the Plains.