Aug. 28

Game week!

Can you believe it?

It didn’t feel like it was that long ago when Georgia recorded its second straight national championship. Yet here we are just six days away from the start of the Bulldogs’ 2023 campaign.

Georgia will look to do what no team in modern college football has done since … checks notes … Minnesota?!?! Yes, the Golden Gophers were the last team to record a three-peat when they won AP national titles from 1934-36.

Georgia opens the season Saturday evening against Tennessee-Martin, a game the back-to-back defending champs should win handily. Still, the fact that college football is back is a thrill to everyone involved.

On the UGASports.com Call-In Show, the crew chatted about the beginning of Georgia’s season and broke down some of the Week Zero games, including the fact that USC’s defense still looks suspect at best.