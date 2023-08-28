The Daily Recap: The first game week of 2023
Here is the Aug. 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Game week!
Can you believe it?
It didn’t feel like it was that long ago when Georgia recorded its second straight national championship. Yet here we are just six days away from the start of the Bulldogs’ 2023 campaign.
Georgia will look to do what no team in modern college football has done since … checks notes … Minnesota?!?! Yes, the Golden Gophers were the last team to record a three-peat when they won AP national titles from 1934-36.
Georgia opens the season Saturday evening against Tennessee-Martin, a game the back-to-back defending champs should win handily. Still, the fact that college football is back is a thrill to everyone involved.
On the UGASports.com Call-In Show, the crew chatted about the beginning of Georgia’s season and broke down some of the Week Zero games, including the fact that USC’s defense still looks suspect at best.
That said, he doesn’t want to talk about three
Asked about the potential to three-peat, head coach Kirby Smart mentioned that the topic is not something he wants to discuss. However, it is worth remembering Smart’s excitement after the second title win, when cameras caught him counting to three while walking by an ecstatic UGA fan base in SoFi Stadium.
But with the season nearing its start, Smart said thinking about another title will only add complacency into the equation.
“I don’t want to talk about three,” Smart said. “I mean, it is human nature to relax. It's human nature to take the easy route. And I can be as guilty of that as anyone. …it's easy to get comfortable. And being comfortable does not win.’’
Predicting the 2024 class
Trent Smallwood broke down how he sees the UGA recruiting class of 2024 shaking out when it’s all said and done. With the class already deep, Smallwood is predicting that three more players join the fold before signing day.
Also on UGASports
Quintavius Johnson scored four touchdowns on Friday night.
Elijah Griffin provided an update on where things stand in his recruitment with Georgia.
David Pollack discussed his future, UGA and the 2023 college football season
