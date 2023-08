ATLANTA - Defensive end Quintavius Johnson Jr. and his Mays Raiders took on the Douglas County Tigers in the fifth installment of the Greater Atlanta Football Bash on Saturday.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound senior played exceptionally well on defense, fitting gaps, causing trouble in the backfield, and running to the ball. Johnson also lined up at Star, covering the Tiger's receivers and stopping the run. However, it was his prowess on offense that made headlines