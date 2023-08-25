POOLER, Ga. - As Elijah Griffin himself said, things are starting to get serious.

The No.1 prospect in the 2025 class is off to a fast start in his junior season for Savannah Christian. Griffin's recruiting process has also ramped up, with schools now being able to directly contact the 2025 defensive end.

Georgia, as it has been since the Bulldogs gave him his first offer, remains among Griffin's top contenders.

"I love (the coaches) to death," Griffin said. "Every time I go up there I feel safe. I feel like I’m at home."