In good company

Despite the few lapses here and there, as well as a scare against Missouri, Georgia’s defense is still statistically among the best in recent memory. Dave McMahon noted the Bulldogs have allowed only 64 total points through seven games. That’s the fourth best showing in program history through an initial seven-game stretch.

The best, of course, is the 2021 squad, which surrendered only 46 points in the first seven games. Ranking second is the 1981 team, which allowed only 54 points in its first seven games. Third on the list is the 1980 team at 55 points.

“Georgia is second in the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 9.1 points per game,” McMahon wrote. “The Bulldogs have allowed 64 points through the first seven games. Since 1980, those 64 points are the fourth fewest allowed by the Dawgs through seven games and each season has been memorable.”

Opposition research

Anthony Dasher caught up with 1stand10Florida.com’s Jason Higdon to discuss the Gators heading into Saturday’s game. Dasher asked Higdon what kind of game he expects from quarterback Anthony Richardson.

“Five FBS players have rushed for over 7.0 YPC, carried the ball 50-plus times, and scored at least six rushing touchdowns this season. Montrell Johnson Jr. and Anthony Richardson are two of those players, with Richardson being the only quarterback,” Higdon said. “Richardson's six rushing touchdowns rank second among SEC quarterbacks, tied for seventh in the P5, and tied for ninth in the FBS. Florida's 213.1 rushing YPG ranks 16th in the FBS, ninth in the Power Five, and third in the SEC. The Gators' five sacks allowed are the fewest in the SEC. The game plan is simple for the Gators: run the football and keep the Georgia offense off the field—easier said than done for Florida. Anthony is the X-factor in every game the Gators play. When he's on, he's tough to beat, but when he's off, things spiral out of control quickly. I expect Florida to give him some early/easy RPOs to get him comfortable in the passing game. Florida will not be able to be one-dimensional and have success running the football."

