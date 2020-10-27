UGASports - The Daily Recap: Stetson Bennett 'still repping with the ones'

The Daily Recap: Stetson Bennett 'still repping with the ones'
Here is the Oct. 27 edition of The Daily Recap
Bennett continues to rep with the first team
With quarterback Stetson Bennett throwing three interceptions against Alabama, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart received more questions about the quarterback position during Monday's news conference. And as it stands, it appears Bennett will remain in the starting spot.
“Stetson is still repping with the ones, taking reps,” Smart said. “We got other guys reps, and that's what you try to do in an off week. You try to grow your team and get them better. But at the same time, we're trying to create continuity and get better as a team and a unit. You don't base your season on one game; you base your season on what gives you the best chance to get better. And that’s what we’re trying to do.”
While Bennett is still the top option at the position, Smart said it’s an ongoing evaluation each week. Although Smart hasn’t said it, it would seem like things could get interesting whenever quarterback JT Daniels is cleared for game action.
“We're always evaluating guys. It doesn’t change,” Smart said. “You guys can keep asking the questions, but we're always evaluating guys at quarterback, and they are always trying to get better, grow their game.”
White: Rushing ‘outbreak game’ coming is coming soon
Running back Zamir White said that he believes an “outbreak game” is on the horizon when it comes to the rushing attack. So far, Georgia ranks 52nd in the nation in rushing by averaging 165.3 yards on the ground per game.
"I feel the run game is there,” White said. “I mean, there’s some stuff we need to pick up, but we’re going to be all right. The offense just needs to come together more—and lock in. That’s it."
‘Brand of football’
During the bye week, Smart said he wants Georgia to get back to playing its “brand of football” when it resumes play against Kentucky. He was asked to clarify what Georgia’s "brand of football" is on Monday.
“It's what the defense gives you,” Smart said. “If they're playing man-to-man, then we have to be able to take shots and make plays. If they’re playing off-coverage and giving us RPOs, we have to be able to take it. If (defenses are) taking chances on the run and we have to play-action them to get on top, you have to be able to do it. It never changes.”
Tight end commitment
Georgia secured a commitment from class of 2023 tight end Pearce Spurlin (South Walton/Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.) on Monday. Spurlin has long been a Georgia fan as his parents and other family members attended the school.
Spurlin spoke to Chad Simmons and you can watch the interview below.
Mailbag
In case you missed it, I responded to some questions in a mailbag. Included were questions as to why Darnell Washington isn’t used more and where things with recruit Korey Foreman.
Looking back at James Cook’s touchdown
Versatility, all the way to the 🏡. That’s @thegreat__4.— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 26, 2020
#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/j5YLy9403r
Lewis Cine the leader
Our next inductee in the Leadership Academy class of 2020 is Lewis Cine! Lewis is from Everett, MA, intends to major in Business and plays for @GeorgiaFootball! Welcome Lewis! @LewisCine #LEADDawgs pic.twitter.com/5eTdz28f9G— The Georgia Way (@TheGeorgiaWay) October 26, 2020
Hog maw?
Did a fun Quick Chat with @GeorgiaFootball's Zamir White today. Learned about hog maw for the first time. Q&A will go up later today. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/8jl0wCEKqF— John Frierson (@FriersonFiles) October 26, 2020
Outside the Vent
Although the SEC admitted a play in question should have been reviewed, the league still fined Lane Kiffin $25,000 for criticizing officials in Ole Miss’ loss against Auburn.
Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma and more offered defensive end Khristian Zachary. However, he committed to Liberty on Monday.
LB Jeremiah Williams did not choose Liberty. He committed to Florida over Auburn.
Dabo Swinney was not happy with some of the questions he got after Clemson beat Syracuse.
Florida returned to practice after taking two weeks off due to a Covid-19 outbreak.
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst is confident the game with Nebraska will remain as scheduled.
