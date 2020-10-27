UGASports - The Daily Recap: Stetson Bennett 'still repping with the ones'

Here is the Oct. 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Bennett continues to rep with the first team

With quarterback Stetson Bennett throwing three interceptions against Alabama, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart received more questions about the quarterback position during Monday's news conference. And as it stands, it appears Bennett will remain in the starting spot.

“Stetson is still repping with the ones, taking reps,” Smart said. “We got other guys reps, and that's what you try to do in an off week. You try to grow your team and get them better. But at the same time, we're trying to create continuity and get better as a team and a unit. You don't base your season on one game; you base your season on what gives you the best chance to get better. And that’s what we’re trying to do.”

While Bennett is still the top option at the position, Smart said it’s an ongoing evaluation each week. Although Smart hasn’t said it, it would seem like things could get interesting whenever quarterback JT Daniels is cleared for game action.

“We're always evaluating guys. It doesn’t change,” Smart said. “You guys can keep asking the questions, but we're always evaluating guys at quarterback, and they are always trying to get better, grow their game.”

White: Rushing ‘outbreak game’ coming is coming soon

Running back Zamir White said that he believes an “outbreak game” is on the horizon when it comes to the rushing attack. So far, Georgia ranks 52nd in the nation in rushing by averaging 165.3 yards on the ground per game.

"I feel the run game is there,” White said. “I mean, there’s some stuff we need to pick up, but we’re going to be all right. The offense just needs to come together more—and lock in. That’s it."

‘Brand of football’

During the bye week, Smart said he wants Georgia to get back to playing its “brand of football” when it resumes play against Kentucky. He was asked to clarify what Georgia’s "brand of football" is on Monday.

“It's what the defense gives you,” Smart said. “If they're playing man-to-man, then we have to be able to take shots and make plays. If they’re playing off-coverage and giving us RPOs, we have to be able to take it. If (defenses are) taking chances on the run and we have to play-action them to get on top, you have to be able to do it. It never changes.”

Tight end commitment

Georgia secured a commitment from class of 2023 tight end Pearce Spurlin (South Walton/Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.) on Monday. Spurlin has long been a Georgia fan as his parents and other family members attended the school.

Spurlin spoke to Chad Simmons and you can watch the interview below.