The Daily Recap: Sharing the wealth

Adam Gorney spoke with Lebbeus Overton (Milton/Milton, Ga.), the top prospect in the class of 2023. Overton broke down the top schools he’s considering that are recruiting him.

“So, what might we be looking at this fall? All five backs are healthy,” Anthony Dasher wrote. “McIntosh, we understand, has recovered from the shoulder injury that kept him out of spring practice. Milton, too, is 100 percent. Having a full complement of backs will present Monken with some interesting opportunities. It’s also one of the reasons we’ve seen Lovasea Carroll switch to cornerback. The Bulldogs are that deep. It’s also why you can probably expect Monken to utilize four backs as part of the rotation.”

With how each running back produced, offensive coordinator Todd Monken will have a deep stable to work with in the backfield .

Kendall Milton , in seven games, carried the ball 35 times on 58 snaps, giving him an impressive number of carrying the ball on 60.3 percent of his plays. Daijun Edwards was also impressive on the 37 carries he saw as well.

With the number of standouts at running back, it’s anyone’s guess as to how many touches each player will get this fall. A year ago, Zamir White led the Bulldogs in caries at the position with 244. Kenny McIntosh finished second with 47 and James Cook was third with 45. Of course, Cook did take 180 snaps compared to White’s 244 and also caught 16 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns.

Here is the June 17 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Webb returns

Former Georgia commitment Treyaun Webb (Trinity Christian School/Jacksonville, Fla.) made his return to Athens on Wednesday. Webb spoke with Blayne Gilmer and said that he felt great about his visit to Georgia’s campus.

"I got to spend a lot of time with Coach (Dell) McGee," Webb said. "I was really with him the whole time. They showed me around; I got to see the facilities. I talked with Coach (Kirby) Smart, and all the coaches greeted me. It was just overall a really great visit."

Stewart has ‘amazing’ visit

Gilmer also spoke with defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (Monsignor Pace/Opa Locka, Fla.), who described his visit to Georgia as “amazing.” Stewart spent a good bit of time with defensive coordinator Dan Lanning and graduate assistant Ryan Williams.

"I got to hang out with the coaches. Coach Lanning and Coach Ryan," Stewart said. "We watched film and talked about how they are going to use me in their system. They would use me as an outside linebacker, but in their system, outside linebacker to them basically means defensive end."

Stewart’s high school coach Moe Marquez was with Stewart for the visit and said Lanning was up front about where Stewart’s standing would be in relation to the oster.

"Dan Lanning was very clear and straightforward with Shemar. That is something you like a lot,” Marquez said. “Lanning broke down his depth chart. This guy will be gone, this guy is committed, you'll be fighting for a starting position with this guy. It's a free for all, he said to Shemar, 'You come in and do your job, and it's yours.'"

The dawning of ‘Dawgs’

Patrick Garbin did a deep dive on one of the unique colloquialisms in college football. Just how did Georgia’s “Dogs” become “Dawgs” over the program’s history?

The answer? Gene “Blue” Robbins, a native of Cambridge, Maryland, began following the team in 1975. Robbins was a friend of Georgia receiver Steve “Shag” Davis, a junior on the team at the time. Enlisted in the Navy in Charleston, South Carolina, Robbins would go to games in Athens on weekends.

He ended up spending a lot of time around the team, which included time on the sidelines at games without a pass.

And with his mid-Atlantic accent combined with his attempt at sounding Southern, Robbins was the one who receives credit for letting out the first “Go D-aaawwwgggs!”

“It all kind of started as a joke,” Robbins said. “A lot of the Georgia players thought I talked funny because of my Maryland accent. Well, I thought some of them talked kind of funny with their southern drawls. So, I exaggerated ‘Go Dogs’ to make it sound like ‘Go D-aaawwwgggs.’”

Leading into the 1977 Sugar Bowl, Robbins taped a sign on his car that read “Go Dawgs” and drove next to the buses traveling the Georgia players from the airport to their hotel in New Orleans. The next season, the “Dawgs” spelling started gaining use by UGA in association with its football program. By 1980 it was a staple.

“Yeah, I’ve been mentioned as the first to associate ‘Dawgs’ with Georgia, but I really don’t think much about it. Again, it all started pretty much as a joke-type deal,” Robbins said. “Of course, maybe I should have patented ‘Dawgs’ back in 1976. I might be a rich man!”

Golf: U.S. Open preview

Eight former UGA players will be participating in this year’s U.S. Open, which is taking place at San Diego’s Torrey Pines Golf Course. Dave McMahon compiled some stats on how former UGA golfers have fared in past U.S. Opens.

Four times in U.S. Open history have former Bulldogs placed as the runner-up—Chip Beck (1986, 1989), Erik Compton (2014) and Brian Harman (2017).

In this year’s U.S. Open, Harman, Harris English, Russell Henley, Kevin Kisner, Spencer Ralston, Greyson Sigg, Brendon Todd and Bubba Watson are competing.

