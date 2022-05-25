The Daily Recap: Predicting Justice Haynes' college destination
Here is the May 25 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Prediction on Haynes
Adam Gorney offered up a prediction on where the nation’s No. 1 running back, Justice Haynes (Buford/Buford), will play college football.
Gorney is sticking with Georgia, even though Haynes has recently talked up Florida.
“Big news came from the nation’s No. 1 running back on Sunday when he replaced a visit to USC with Florida for June, setting the stage for his four official trips that should help determine his landing spot,” Gorney wrote. “Haynes, who will play his senior season at powerhouse Buford, Ga., will visit Georgia in early June followed by Florida, Alabama and Ohio State to close out the month. His dad played for the Bulldogs and Haynes is Georgia’s top target at running back.”
McElderry sets three visits
Georgia offensive lineman commit Ryqueze McElderry (Anniston/Anniston, Ala.) revealed he has three official visits lined up. In addition to Georgia, McElderry will also be visiting Auburn and Tennessee.
McElderry’s trip to Georgia will take place from June 17-19, with the talented guard explaining how he wants to spend the visit.
“I want to be around the players,” McElderry said. “I want to be around the guys I will play with for the next three to four years. I also want to have good talks with coach (Kirby) Smart and offensive line coach (Stacy) Searels. I want time with them and the opportunity to connect with them before I start my season off.”
Even though McElderry is visiting other programs, Ryan Wright believes McElderry will stay with the Bulldogs in the end.
“For most recruits, there will always be a draw to play in-state and Tennessee is quietly picking up momentum with top players across the country; there is an opportunity for both the Tigers and Volunteers to give McElderry reason to pause,” Wright wrote. “But the long-term success of Georgia coupled with coming off a national championship cannot be discounted, and after all McElderry did commit to the Bulldogs.”
Georgia hits the mark with Wayne
Five-star edge rusher Jayden Wayne (Lincoln/Tacoma, Wash.) said he had a long sit-down conversation with Smart during his recent trip to Georgia. In addition, Wayne noted that he has built a strong rapport with outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe.
Wayne spoke in depth about his visit, which included an outing of ax throwing.
Baseball: Slow start dooms Bulldogs
Georgia dropped its opening-round SEC Tournament game against Alabama 5-3 on Tuesday. The Bulldogs’ loss comes on the heels of dropping the past four SEC series.
“I thought the game was won and lost in the first two innings. We get off to a slow start and. that's what I said to the team in right field before we started was ‘it's 9:30 in the morning, who's going to start, who's going to come out of the gate ready to play,’ and next thing you know it's 5-0 really quick,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “After then that I thought Jaden Woods did a great job of settling the game down, gave us a chance.”
Nebraska adds its 15th transfer to the football roster.
The latest chatter coming out of the Rivals Camp Series Atlanta.
LSU is trying to sneak into a top cornerback recruit’s list.
