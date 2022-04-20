The Daily Recap: New leaders emerge for Georgia
Here is the April 20 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
New leaders step up
With the number of players leaving from Georgia’s national title team, a leadership void was bound to open up. However, this spring, a few players began to step up in the place of those go-to teammates.
Right tackle Warren McClendon recalled seeing which players in particular stepped up in a major way.
“Kearis (Jackson) stepped up, Stetson (Bennett) stepped up, Nolan (Smith) stepped up,” McClendon recalled. “A bunch of them in the position groups stepped up.”
Safety Christopher Smith has also stepped up to be more of a vocal presence on the defensive side of the ball.
"I tell them that it's not about the talent. It's about how you attack the game and things like that. That's the main thing that I try to push,” Smith said. “Tackling it mentally and physically every day, that's something that those guys brought. Of course, they have God-given talent, but they're also hard workers, and they kept themselves mentally in the game every time. That's one of the main things I try to push."
Who’s next at edge rusher?
With Gabriel Harris (Valdosta/Valdosta, Ga.) becoming the first edge rusher to commit to Georgia in the 2023 recruiting class, Jed May wondered who the next pass-rushing prospect will be. Among those leading the way is Tomarrion Parker (Central/Phenix City, Ala.)
Shanahan remains high on Georgia
Following his visit to G-Day, offensive guard TJ Shanahan Jr. had nothing but positive things to say about the Bulldogs. Shanahan said he will definitely be taking one of his official visits to Georgia. He also noted the relationship he was able to develop with offensive line coach Stacy Searels, which dates back to when Searels was at North Carolina.
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young recapped what we learned from Georgia's spring practice. The guys also discussed Amarius Mims returning to the team. They finished the show with listener questions.
Hoops: Reunited and it feels so good
Bradley transfer Terry Roberts already has a friend on the UGA roster in Kario Oquendo. The two played previously together at Florida Southwestern State. Roberts relayed a recent conversation the two had.
Baseball: UGA falls to Clemson
Clemson scored four runs over the final four innings to defeat Georgia 8-4 on Tuesday.
“We didn’t get a shutdown inning when we needed to,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to give the ball to the guys who are getting the job done.”
He’s officially back
Outside the Vent
The top five remaining uncommitted running backs in the class of 2023.
A Panthers linebacker was arrested for allegedly making horrific death threats.
Devin Booker injured his hamstring in Game 2 against the Pelicans.
