Class of 2023 five-star offensive lineman TJ Shanahan Jr. was a priority visitor for the Georgia Bulldogs on G-Day weekend. Shanahan Jr. is one of the top overall prospects in the class at No. 8 in the country. Georgia has pursued Shanahan since his sophomore year. This trip to the Classic City brought some new elements to it.

This was the first time that Shanahan was able to meet and spend time with new Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels. Shanahan also was able to see the competition that takes place in the trenches at UGA in person. UGASports caught up with Shanahan after his visit and received an update on his relationship with the Dawgs.