The Daily Recap: Matthew Stafford wins his first Super Bowl

Stafford wins his first Super Bowl

Former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford won his first Super Bowl in Sunday night’s thrilling game, with the Los Angeles Rams rallying in the fourth quarter to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Stafford threw the go-ahead touchdown to receiver Cooper Kupp from the 1-yard line with only 1:25 left in the game.

Kupp was named the game's MVP.

Stafford finished the Super Bowl 26-of-40 passing for 283 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Stafford, who played at Georgia from 2006-08, just concluded his first season with the Rams after 12 years with the Detroit Lions.

Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd also won his first Super Bowl Sunday night. Running back Sony Michel won his second Super Bowl, the first occurring when he was a member of the New England Patriots.

Rams running backs coach Thomas Brown, who played and coached at Georgia, won his first Super Bowl as well.

Quarterback room

Anthony Dasher took a look at the quarterback room for the 2022 season. With Stetson Bennett returning for his final season, the Bulldogs have plenty of game experience at the position. How the depth chart shakes out behind Bennett will be interesting as it plays out.

“How well Beck does could ultimately determine if he sticks around after spring, especially with the presence of redshirt freshman Brock Vandagriff and early enrollee Gunner Stockton,” Dasher wrote. “Coaches love what Vandagriff brings and were pleased with the job he did as the team’s primary scout team quarterback. What coaches want to see this spring is more improvement from the former five-star. Sources say that Vandagriff has been working extremely hard and is anxious to show coaches he's taken steps to further his development.

“He’ll need to. Stockton has supposedly been a quick study since arriving in Athens last month. He'll be given ample opportunity to make his case once spring practice gets underway. Georgia’s quarterback room will be in good hands.”

Predicting Bowers to end a receiving streak

Only one player in Georgia history has totaled over 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. That happened to be Terrence Edwards, who accomplished this during the 2002 season. Coming up on 20 years, the Bulldogs have not seen a receiver accomplish this feat since.

I’m predicting this changes in 2022, with tight end Brock Bowers being the player to go over 1,000 yards.

