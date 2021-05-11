UGASports - The Daily Recap: Lewis Cine's 'time to shine'

The Daily Recap: Lewis Cine's 'time to shine'
Here is the May 11 edition of The Daily Recap
Cine’s ‘time to shine’
As one of two returning starters in Georgia’s secondary, safety Lewis Cine stepped into a bigger leadership role on defense this spring. Cine is set to be the centerpiece of a back end that is otherwise breaking in a lot of new faces.
By all accounts, Cine is set for a big 2021 season. In his safety-star writeup, Anthony Dasher offered high praise for the native from Cedar Hill, Texas.
“It’s Cine’s time to shine,” Dasher wrote. “Indications are, he’s about to do exactly that. Cine started all 10 games last fall, finishing second on the team with 49 stops, one for lost yardage, and 12 pass breakups. A 12-tackle game in Georgia’s win at South Carolina stands as his career-high. During G-Day, he intercepted a pass, returning it 15 yards.
“In the conversations we’ve had with Cine over the course of the spring, he said he’s ready to take the mantle from LeCounte as far as being the leader of the Bulldog secondary. While he may not be the most vocal, his work ethic and desire to be great are areas his teammates would do well to emulate.”
Feldman talks UGA
The Athletic and Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman joined Jim Donnan and Dayne Young to discuss how Georgia is viewed nationally, if the Bulldogs are considered a marquee contender for the college football playoff, and how recent SEC teams have changed college football. Feldman touched on roster management issues and other key changes to come. He also recalls how he came to know Donnan at ESPN.
Holstein breaks down UGA offer
With Gunner Stockton (Rabun County/Tiger, Ga.) in the fold for the class of 2022, Georgia has its sights set on next year’s class for the quarterback position.
That’s where Eli Holstein (Zachary/Zachary, La.) comes into play. The Bulldogs offered the four-star pro-style quarterback, which was somewhat of a surprise to Holstein.
"I set up a Zoom meeting with Coach (Todd) Monken to talk some football, but in the beginning, he said he wanted to offer me, and I wasn’t expecting it at the moment," Holstein said. "He told me he loves my film and what I can do, and he believes I'm a great fit for their system and what they're trying to do in Georgia now."
Hill has UGA connection
A lot of time will pass before Antwann Hill (Houston County/Warner Robins, Ga.) will attend college. And even though the class of 2025 quarterback hasn’t watched much college football, Georgia might just be on his mind when it’s all said and done.
That’s because his uncle, center Trey Hill, just came through the program before being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round of the NFL draft.
“I actually didn’t watch college football at all, I just watched the NFL, but with Trey, when he started getting recruited that’s when I started getting into it,” Hill said. “I didn’t have any team and I didn’t really know what college football was really.”
With his uncle playing for the Bulldogs, Hill knew that getting an offer from Georgia, especially at his young age, was a big deal.
“It just happened one day,” Hill said. “I was training and got back home and my dad got the call he told me and I was surprised. It means a lot because it shows all the work and all the stuff I did to get to this point so it’s been a good journey.”
Ranking Wilson’s contenders
Safety Kamari Wilson (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) has done a good job keeping his news of his recruitment at a minimum. However, with where things stand, Adam Gorney believes Georgia leads for the four-star safety.
Trailing Georgia, in Gorney’s order, are LSU, Texas A&M, Florida, Miami and Florida State.
“There is a feeling that Georgia leads, and that Wilson has leaned that way for some time,” Gorney wrote. “On Instagram, the four-star safety had at least two messages that hinted Georgia was the frontrunner including one where ‘UGA Committee’ was written in his profile. There are just too many whispers about Georgia being very high on his list to ignore and while things could change, it would be a surprise if he doesn’t end up with the Bulldogs.”
Graduating Dawgs
Remembering A.J. Green’s crazy catch

Is Jim Harbaugh’s seat the hottest in all of college football?
Rivals100 OLB Jaylen Sneed is ready for the next phase of his recruitment.
Mark Emmert said student-athletes should be able to make money in 2021.
Russell Westbrook passed Oscar Robertson for the NBA’s all-time triple-double record.
