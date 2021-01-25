UGASports - The Daily Recap: Latest on secondary coach search

Here is the Jan. 25 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Secondary coach update

Early in the search for a defensive backs coach, UGASports.com reported that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart would probably search for some off-the-radar candidates to coach the program’s defensive backs. As Radi Nabulsi reported on the DawgVent, that continues to be the case when it comes to the possibilities.

Nabulsi dropped two names—one from the SEC and one from the Big 12—as potential options when it comes to the position. However, since the news was reported on the DawgVent, you must be a subscriber to see it.

If you haven’t subscribed, please do so today!

Dawgs in the postseason

Both Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman and Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie scored touchdowns in Sunday night’s AFC Championship. That got Dave McMahon thinking to see what former Georgia players have done previously when it comes to postseason receiver touchdowns.

Therefore, here’s the list of former Georgia receivers who lead in postseason touchdown catches.

Hines Ward: 10

Ben Watson: 3

Clarence Kay: 2

A.J. Green: 1

Tavarres King: 1

Chris Conley: 1

Knowshon Moreno: 1

Nick Chubb: 1

Hardman: 1

McKenzie: 1

In addition, Hardman had a 50-yard rush during the Chiefs’ win over the Bills. This ranks third all-time in terms of the longest rush in the postseason from a former Georgia player. The other two came from former running back Terrell Davis, who, with the Denver Broncos, had a 62-yard run against the Dolphins during the divisional round of the 1998 playoffs and a 59-yard rush against the Jaguars during the wild card round of the 1997 playoffs.

Senior Bowl preview

Anthony Dasher previewed the Senior Bowl, which begins this week with six former Georgia players taking part. Those players are cornerback D.J. Daniel, defensive back Mark Webb, inside linebacker Monty Rice, defensive end Malik Herring, tight end Tre’ McKitty and offensive lineman Ben Cleveland.

Safety Richard LeCounte was initially slated to participate but has since withdrawn from the event.

Receiver speaking with Georgia

Class of 2022 receiver Leon Haughton (Benedictine/Richmond, Va.) said he has been in communication with six schools—Georgia, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

With Georgia, Haughton said the Bulldogs’ consistent presence among the county’s best is a draw.

"It's a consistent top 25 team so if you're looking to win it's definitely the place to go," Haughton said. "I definitely like what coach (Kirby) Smart is doing down there and I think coach Hankton would be a good coach to play for."

Catching up

Patrick Garbin caught up with former UGA running back Brendan Douglas, who recently became an owner of the Little Caesar’s Pizza on Baxter St. in Athens. The two talked about the business venture, as well as Douglas’ time as part of a deep stable of running backs at Georgia.

“I came the year after Todd (Gurley) and Keith (Marshall), and the year before Nick (Chubb) and Sony (Michel),” Douglas said. “So, the fact I was able to play with some really great running backs—some of the best Georgia's ever had—really stands out. I attended meetings with these greats, watched film with them, went through individual drills and all while we all helped one another out. Those four guys are not only awesome football players but are genuinely good guys, as well.”

Hardman’s touchdown