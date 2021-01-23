UGASports - Catching Up with Brendan Douglas

UGASports.com recently caught up with Douglas, who is part of the re-opening and ownership of the Little Caesar’s Pizza on Baxter Street in Athens.

He was an unheralded three-star fullback out of single-A Aquinas High School in Augusta—then Georgia’s leading rusher, by only his sixth game as a Bulldog. Brendan Douglas made a significant impact on Georgia’s backfield, promptly and surprisingly. From 2013 through 2016, Douglas rushed for 747 yards—nearly half of that gained as a true freshman—and five touchdowns. He added 20 receptions for 216 yards and a touchdown.

UGASports: Brendan, to start off with some background information, remind us again of your father’s relationship to Georgia football, Coach Erk Russell, Georgia Southern football, etc.

Douglas: “My dad, Pat Douglas, was at Georgia as a walk-on before following Coach Russell to Georgia Southern [in 1981]. Erk Russell had already made such an impact on my dad. It’s like, as soon as Coach Russell left [Georgia], my dad was like, ‘I’m going with you!’ My dad was the first scholarship football player at Georgia Southern after the program had gone away for a while (the program was dormant from 1942-1980). After a year of playing just exhibition games, my dad played his senior season (1982) for Coach Russell.” (In 14 games at Georgia Southern, including three exhibition games in 1981, safety Pat Douglas racked up a remarkable 12 interceptions.)

UGASports: So, living in Augusta, did you grow up a Georgia Southern fan? Was there any rooting interest in Georgia?

Douglas: “We were big Georgia Southern fans, for sure. We went to Statesboro a lot for GSU games back when Adrian Peterson was there tearing it up in the backfield (Peterson rushed for 7,590 career yards as an Eagle from 1998-2001). Watching their triple-option [offense] was always fun. At the time, I was a Georgia fan—but I was more so a fan of a few teams. My older brother John was a scholarship fullback at Auburn, so some of my family rooted for Auburn for a little bit. So, whether Georgia Southern, Auburn, and/or Georgia, we kind of rooted for them all. Of course, when I got to Georgia, everybody started rooting for the Dawgs.”

UGASports: Briefly talk about your recruiting process.

Douglas: “I was not a big-time recruit. At my small private school, Aquinas, I was just one of three seniors on the football team my senior year (2012-13). Still, Georgia Tech had been recruiting me for a while. I'd been committed to Tech for a little bit (for three weeks during January-February of 2013). But ultimately, I knew I wanted to go to Georgia.”

UGASports: When did you know you wanted to attend and play football at Georgia?

Douglas: “I was at one of the ‘Dawg Night’ camps. I really got along with all the coaches during the camp. But the one thing that sticks out—the exact moment when I knew I wanted to attend UGA—happened just before the camp started, when Coach [Mark] Richt got us all together and led us in prayer. It was awesome. I grew up in a family that prayed a lot, so that meant a lot to me.”

UGASports: And, you eventually got a scholarship offer from UGA—but it came close to signing day, right?

Douglas: “Yeah, it was pretty late in the process—maybe 10 days before signing day. UGA just wanted to make sure they had their class ‘together,’ so I wasn’t given long to make a decision (chuckling). I think I had about 48 hours to make up my mind. And I’ll admit, it was a tough decision—but I obviously made the right one in becoming a Bulldog.”

UGASports: So essentially, as soon as you become a Bulldog, you’re seeing the field—which was a surprise to most. Describe that entire process, including your first play at Georgia (vs. South Carolina in the second game of the 2013 season), when you reeled off a good gain while bowling over a couple of Gamecock defenders. And why didn’t you play in the opener that year, at Clemson?

Douglas: “I'd really busted it to make the bus (the travel roster) for the Clemson game, and likely would have. But I suffered a slight MCL tweak late in fall camp that year, so I had to sit out the game at Clemson. Missing that game was pretty heartbreaking for me. But, honestly, I was surprised like most people were when I got in when I did versus South Carolina. The game was still relatively close (Georgia had a 41-30 lead at the time) and there was still a good chunk of time when I got into the game (five-plus minutes remaining). I remember Coach McClendon (UGA’s then-running backs coach, Bryan McClendon) turned around to me and said, ‘All right, Brendan, you’re in, the next play!’ I wondered for a moment if he was really talking to me (laughing). I really had come to the conclusion that, besides maybe special teams, I wasn’t going to play as a true freshman until maybe a game when we were leading by a significant amount. As far as my first play—the run—my favorite part was how right when I was tackled, there was so much excitement along our sideline. That’s how you play the game—for your teammates. And, to see the excitement of my teammates at that moment was a really great moment.”

UGASports: Is there a specific game which stands out to you during your time at Georgia?

Douglas: “Against Missouri in 2014, I had a good many carries (13 for 65 rushing yards) and had the touchdown where I flipped into the end zone. But, the biggest moment I remember was against Florida my first season (2013). The Georgia-Florida game is so unique to begin with, and that particular game was close. Being able to be part of that game, and contributing a little, but mostly winning [23-20] really stands out.” (It marked the only time Douglas played on a Georgia team to defeat Florida, as the Bulldogs were defeated by the Gators from 2014-2016.)