Sending a message

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart sent a public message to his team following Tuesday’s practice. After coming away pleased with how the Bulldogs practiced Monday, Smart was less than enthused about its showing a day later.

“I thought we had one of our best practices of the year yesterday and one of our worst practices of the year today,” Smart said. “I was really pleased with the way they approached yesterday, had a great practice and we got a lot of guys better. Today, it wasn’t to the standard of what we need, but we’ve got another day tomorrow to get better.”

These two polar opposite practices followed a 49-3 shellacking of Oregon.

One positive development at practice is that defensive back Tykee Smith (ACL) continues to progress with his rehab.

“He hit his highest speed yesterday that he's hit since being back, and we really need him to come back and help push (Javon) Bullard and give us some relief there. We certainly have to play well at that position."

