The Daily Recap: Kirby Smart sends message to team after practice
Here is the Sept. 7 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Sending a message
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart sent a public message to his team following Tuesday’s practice. After coming away pleased with how the Bulldogs practiced Monday, Smart was less than enthused about its showing a day later.
“I thought we had one of our best practices of the year yesterday and one of our worst practices of the year today,” Smart said. “I was really pleased with the way they approached yesterday, had a great practice and we got a lot of guys better. Today, it wasn’t to the standard of what we need, but we’ve got another day tomorrow to get better.”
These two polar opposite practices followed a 49-3 shellacking of Oregon.
One positive development at practice is that defensive back Tykee Smith (ACL) continues to progress with his rehab.
“He hit his highest speed yesterday that he's hit since being back, and we really need him to come back and help push (Javon) Bullard and give us some relief there. We certainly have to play well at that position."
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young rehashed Georgia's masterful 49-3 victory over Oregon. The guys went over everything they learned from the Bulldogs and their performance.
Practice report
UGASports.com sent several reporters to Sanford Stadium to view practice on Tuesday. Subscribers were able to read a full practice report on the Dawgvent. If you haven’t subscribed yet, please do so today!
‘Locked in’
A couple of days before Georgia’s game against Oregon, cornerback Kamari Lassiter sent Smart a text that signaled how ready he was for the season opener.
“Coach, I’m really locked in,” the text read.
Lassiter earned his first career start and impressed Smart with his performance. Lassiter said it was great to finally face an opponent other than Georgia’s offense.
"We had a lot of passion," Lassiter said. "It was really fun because knowing you get to play against someone other than yourself, it was really fun. I had some nerves, but once I started playing with my guys, I relied back on my training."
Wyatt earns offer
Class of 2025 edge rusher Nasir Wyatt (Mater Dei/Santa Ana, Calif.) picked up a scholarship offer from Georgia, which both surprised and excited him. Wyatt was blown away that a program that produced so much defensive talent is interested in adding him to its roster.
“Just mainly how many defensive players they produce that go as first-round draft picks. Throughout every draft it feels like they have 10 guys at the linebacker positions or defensive tackles or defensive ends. It’s a really big defensive school, that’s what I like about it.”
