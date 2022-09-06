"I can see it in meetings, by the questions he asked," Smart said. "You know when somebody's ready to play because of the way they practice. He was very intentional about his practices, when you looked at him, his eyes were in the right spot, he asked the right questions."

That text didn't come as a surprise to the coach who had seen Lassiter work his way into that starting role.

Lassiter texted Kirby Smart a simple message - "Coach, I'm really locked in." That message came just a couple days before Georgia's season opener against Oregon, slated to be Lassiter's first career start.

Lassiter finished his first collegiate start with three total tackles. He also helped Georgia's defense hold Oregon to 173 yards passing in a 49-3 victory.

Dating back to spring practice, Lassiter has been circled as one of the main contenders to replace Derion Kendrick in the secondary. Once fall camp arrived, he said he had to "flip the switch" as the season approached.

Once game week arrived, Lassiter felt the excitement mix with anxiety.

"We had a lot of passion," Lassiter said. "It was really fun because knowing you get to play against someone other than yourself, it was really fun. I had some nerves, but once I started playing with my guys, I relied back on my training."

Lassiter felt Saturday's performance gave himself and the entire secondary some confidence. It's hard not to feel that way after holding the No. 11 team in the country out of the end zone.

But Lassiter knows there's plenty of room for improvement as well. He hopes to focus on some weaknesses in his game to help get the secondary to an elite level as the season moves on.

But in Smart's eyes, Lassiter already does some things very well. His technique and sound play have given him a firm grasp on the corner spot opposite Kelee Ringo.

"Kamari is a kid you're going to have to just beat, because he's not going to beat himself," Smart said. "He is a great kid."