The Daily Recap: Jalen Carter taking second year leap

Here is the Sept. 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Carter’s growth It didn’t take long for Jalen Carter to make his presence felt. Early against Vanderbilt, Carter defended a run play where he shed a blocker by tossing him to the turf before leveling the running back for a loss. It was one of many plays the Georgia defense had that set an early tone in what became a 62-0 victory over the Commodores. Head coach Kirby Smart said that Carter has taken a second year leap, evidenced by the number of plays he’s had this year. “He's more confident in the system, more confident in his ability,” Smart said. “Obviously, he's taken more reps, so he understands the system better. He's playing quicker to me. There was a time where he got a little heavy toward the end of last year. He's really quick now, athletic. He can move and disengage blockers. Really powerful. This guy was a really good basketball player who could dunk and do things. He plays with power when he strikes people. We're excited about the way he's playing. He's gotten better and grown. He's got two great role models in Jordan (Davis) and Devonte (Wyatt).”

Brini: ‘I was a fighter my whole life’ Latavious Brini was one of many upperclassmen who could have entered the transfer portal to ensure playing time at another university. Instead, he stuck it out and opened the 2021 season as the team’s top nickel back. Brini explained Tuesday why he stayed at Georgia instead of transferring. "What kept me in Athens is just my heart, just knowing that I’m a competitor; I’m a fighter," Brini said. "Just growing up, I was a fighter my whole life." Brini, however, is back to competing for a starting spot. Tykee Smith (toe) has a great chance to play this weekend against Arkansas and will certainly be in the mix to take Brini’s job. Regardless of who ends up starting, Smart said he’s proud of Brini’s perseverance. "It makes me respect how far he’s come," Smart said. "He’s a great young man. He’s gotten better from being here, and he’s a good role model for our players. He’s a true example of, if you work hard and you learn the defense and you get better, you’ll get your opportunity. He’s done that." Pittman praises UGA defensive line One reason for Arkansas’ great start this season has been the play of its offensive line. However, head coach Sam Pittman, the former offensive line coach at Georgia, is concerned about the talent his group is about to face this weekend. “They have so much talent on the D-line. Certainly, big and physical. It starts with Davis and Carter. Nolan Smith, (Travon) Walker. They're very, very talented. They rotate guys as well, so they keep them fresh. You go back to linebacker, and they have Quay Walker and (Nakobe) Dean, and they can run,” Pittman said. “They've recruited really well there, so they're going to have depth. That's just Georgia, and hopefully Arkansas will get that way here in the near future, where somebody leaves and the next guy steps in and he may be as good, or he may be better than the guy that left. But that's where Georgia is, and that's a credit to their staff and Kirby for recruiting." UGASports Live Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young previewed the Georgia-Arkansas game. The guys discussed a wild weekend to come with the College GameDay crew coming to town. They also fielded questions from the members of the DawgVent at UGASports.com.

Film don’t lie Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down the game tape from Georgia’s win over Vanderbilt and once again came away impressed with what tight end Brock Bowers has been able to do. "I had a DM question from a Vent poster about why Georgia's wide receiver production was seemingly sparse," Young wrote. "The answer is: Brock Bowers is open and he catches the ball. Georgia's offense is using him in a variety of ways to exploit matchups with linebackers and nickel backs/star defenders. He's faster than a lot of linebackers. He's bigger than defensive backs. He blocks well and catches virtually everything. He gets separation, and has the speed to break away for big plays. He is the team's offensive MVP to this point in the season. And yes, 'my God, a freshman.'" "Bowers' 84.9 (Pro Football Focus receiving grade) is third-best among FBS tight ends with at least 15 targets," Rollins wrote. "His five touchdowns are tied for first. He's what I've said previously, Georgia's best offensive skill player. The jet sweep touchdown was just the beginning of the unique things offensive coordinator Todd Monken can do with Bowers." Snap count Trent Smallwood took a look at the snap counts from Georgia’s victory over Vanderbilt. Once again, the running back rotation was spread out, with Kenny McIntosh leading the way with 25 plays. James Cook (24 snaps) and Zamir White (16) were next in line. With the game out of hand early, many of the first-team defenders were given easy days. This included defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who was on the field for only nine snaps. Rumors vs. Facts

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCD8J2QmvCdkKfwnZCi8J2QnvCdkKXwnZCsIPCdkK3wnZCoIPCd kIHwnZCo8J2QsPCdkJ7wnZCr8J2QrDo8YnI+8J2fkPCdn5Mg8J2QmPCdkJrw nZCr8J2QnfCdkKwg8J2QhfCdkKjwnZCrIPCdkK3wnZCh8J2QniDwnZCS8J2Q nPCdkKjwnZCr8J2QnjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9Hb0Rhd2dzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jR29EYXdnczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1gzSnEzN0pu aDUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9YM0pxMzdKbmg1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEdlb3JnaWEgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBHZW9yZ2lhRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8x NDQyOTkwNjcwNTM3NDQ5NDcyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRl bWJlciAyOCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWVrIDQg8J+Tsjxicj48YnI+Tm8gcmVkIGxpZ2h0cyBpbiBkYXls aWdodD8gTm8gcHJvYmxlbSEgV2VhciByZWQgYW5kIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9SZWRPdXQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNSZWRPdXQ8L2E+IFNhbmZvcmTigLzvuI88 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQVREP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQVREPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29EYXdncz9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvRGF3Z3M8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby96UkE2TUhPcTlGIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v elJBNk1IT3E5RjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHZW9yZ2lhIEZvb3RiYWxsIChA R2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0dlb3JnaWFGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0MjkzNDc0NzM3NDU3NTYxOT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjgsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SZWxpdmUgdGhlIGJlc3QgbW9tZW50cyBvZiDwnZmS8J2ZgPCdmYDw nZmGIPCdmYHwnZmK8J2ZkPCdmY0g4oC877iPPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvRGF3Z3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0Rhd2dzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vSXlDSzZ1QjV2MSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0l5Q0s2dUI1djE8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgR2VvcmdpYSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEdlb3JnaWFGb290 YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HZW9yZ2lhRm9v dGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDI2NTU2ODQ5MTEzNzg0MzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI4LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Breaking down what it looks to be a strong class of 2023 quarterback group. Is the pressure from NIL deals getting to certain players? Ranking the college quarterbacks in how they project to the NFL.