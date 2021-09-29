The Daily Recap: Jalen Carter taking second year leap
Here is the Sept. 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Carter’s growth
It didn’t take long for Jalen Carter to make his presence felt.
Early against Vanderbilt, Carter defended a run play where he shed a blocker by tossing him to the turf before leveling the running back for a loss. It was one of many plays the Georgia defense had that set an early tone in what became a 62-0 victory over the Commodores.
Head coach Kirby Smart said that Carter has taken a second year leap, evidenced by the number of plays he’s had this year.
“He's more confident in the system, more confident in his ability,” Smart said. “Obviously, he's taken more reps, so he understands the system better. He's playing quicker to me. There was a time where he got a little heavy toward the end of last year. He's really quick now, athletic. He can move and disengage blockers. Really powerful. This guy was a really good basketball player who could dunk and do things. He plays with power when he strikes people. We're excited about the way he's playing. He's gotten better and grown. He's got two great role models in Jordan (Davis) and Devonte (Wyatt).”
Brini: ‘I was a fighter my whole life’
Latavious Brini was one of many upperclassmen who could have entered the transfer portal to ensure playing time at another university. Instead, he stuck it out and opened the 2021 season as the team’s top nickel back.
Brini explained Tuesday why he stayed at Georgia instead of transferring.
"What kept me in Athens is just my heart, just knowing that I’m a competitor; I’m a fighter," Brini said. "Just growing up, I was a fighter my whole life."
Brini, however, is back to competing for a starting spot. Tykee Smith (toe) has a great chance to play this weekend against Arkansas and will certainly be in the mix to take Brini’s job.
Regardless of who ends up starting, Smart said he’s proud of Brini’s perseverance.
"It makes me respect how far he’s come," Smart said. "He’s a great young man. He’s gotten better from being here, and he’s a good role model for our players. He’s a true example of, if you work hard and you learn the defense and you get better, you’ll get your opportunity. He’s done that."
Pittman praises UGA defensive line
One reason for Arkansas’ great start this season has been the play of its offensive line. However, head coach Sam Pittman, the former offensive line coach at Georgia, is concerned about the talent his group is about to face this weekend.
“They have so much talent on the D-line. Certainly, big and physical. It starts with Davis and Carter. Nolan Smith, (Travon) Walker. They're very, very talented. They rotate guys as well, so they keep them fresh. You go back to linebacker, and they have Quay Walker and (Nakobe) Dean, and they can run,” Pittman said. “They've recruited really well there, so they're going to have depth. That's just Georgia, and hopefully Arkansas will get that way here in the near future, where somebody leaves and the next guy steps in and he may be as good, or he may be better than the guy that left. But that's where Georgia is, and that's a credit to their staff and Kirby for recruiting."
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young previewed the Georgia-Arkansas game. The guys discussed a wild weekend to come with the College GameDay crew coming to town. They also fielded questions from the members of the DawgVent at UGASports.com.
Film don’t lie
Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down the game tape from Georgia’s win over Vanderbilt and once again came away impressed with what tight end Brock Bowers has been able to do.
"I had a DM question from a Vent poster about why Georgia's wide receiver production was seemingly sparse," Young wrote. "The answer is: Brock Bowers is open and he catches the ball. Georgia's offense is using him in a variety of ways to exploit matchups with linebackers and nickel backs/star defenders. He's faster than a lot of linebackers. He's bigger than defensive backs. He blocks well and catches virtually everything. He gets separation, and has the speed to break away for big plays. He is the team's offensive MVP to this point in the season. And yes, 'my God, a freshman.'"
"Bowers' 84.9 (Pro Football Focus receiving grade) is third-best among FBS tight ends with at least 15 targets," Rollins wrote. "His five touchdowns are tied for first. He's what I've said previously, Georgia's best offensive skill player. The jet sweep touchdown was just the beginning of the unique things offensive coordinator Todd Monken can do with Bowers."
Snap count
Trent Smallwood took a look at the snap counts from Georgia’s victory over Vanderbilt. Once again, the running back rotation was spread out, with Kenny McIntosh leading the way with 25 plays. James Cook (24 snaps) and Zamir White (16) were next in line.
With the game out of hand early, many of the first-team defenders were given easy days. This included defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who was on the field for only nine snaps.
Rumors vs. Facts
Georgia cheat sheet
Jed May has the latest Georgia recruiting cheat sheet, which provides a look at where the program stands with the high-profile recruits it is going after. Many familiar names top the list, including receivers Luther Burden (East St. Louis/East St. Louis, Ill.) and Andre Greene Jr. (St. Christopher’s/Richmond, Va.)
As for defensive linemen, May offers the latest on Georgia’s chances with Walter Nolen (Powell/Powell, Tenn.) and Bear Alexander (Brewer/Fort Worth, Texas).
McVay talks Georgia
Class of 2023 offensive tackle Miles McVay, a massive lineman at 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds, offered the latest with where his recruitment stands, with teams such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Missouri and Tennessee standing out in the early going.
‘Red Out’ Sanford
