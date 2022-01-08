The Daily Recap: 'It would be a celebration for all celebrations'
Just imagine…
Anthony Dasher wanted the loyal Georgia fans to imagine the scenario where their favorite team wins a national championship for the first time in 41 years. In doing so, Dasher recalled what it was like when the Bulldogs defeated Notre Dame in the 1981 Sugar Bowl to take home the title.
“I will never forget the sea of red and black that stormed the field,” Dasher wrote. “Images of Vince Dooley being carried on the shoulders of his players across the floor of the Superdome remain etched in Bulldog lore. The Bulldogs have had opportunities for championship gold since then. Two years later, the Sugar Bowl matched No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Penn State, a game ultimately won by the Nittany Lions, 27-24.”
Of course, Georgia played for another national title at the end of the 2017 season—against Alabama in a devastating defeat.
Dasher believes that if Georgia wins the national title, the celebration to follow will be one of a kind.
“You thought the party celebrating the Atlanta Braves’ victory over Houston in the World Series was big? Folks, if Georgia wins, you ain’t seen nothing yet,” Dasher wrote. “Forty-one years of frustration, envy and disappointment will come bursting out at the seams. I can’t even begin to imagine what we would see. It would be a celebration for all celebrations.”
Hope’s message to the DawgVent
Dawgs arrive in Indianapolis
Georgia’s football team arrived in Indianapolis on Friday, with head coach Kirby Smart speaking briefly to reporters at Indianapolis International Airport.
“It feels good. The mood was great. The guys have been great. We’ve had good practices, and we’re excited to be here,” Smart said. “Our guys are fired up. We’ve got a tall task—we’ve got a really good team to play. It’s kind of unique. It almost feels like we’re playing them back-to-back.”
Three defensive adjustments
Brent Rollins noted three adjustments that Georgia’s defense should make for its rematch against Alabama in the national championship. One of the adjustments Rollins would like to see is for the Bulldogs to use more dime packages.
Wait, hasn't every prognosticator for this game said the Bulldogs have to play more man coverage and dial up the pressure on Bryce Young? Why say to only play with a five-man box and focus on coverage on early downs (first and second)? We'll get to the pressure part, but the reason to play dime personnel (3 defensive linemen, 2 linebackers and 6 defensive backs) on early downs is multi-dimensional.
Film don’t lie
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young broke down the lessons Georgia can learn from Cincinnati about playing Alabama.
Hoops: Georgia tries to stay positive
Georgia will look to rebound from a heartbreaking loss against Texas A&M as it faces Kentucky on the road Saturday night.
“You either deal well with your back against the wall, or you get shoved through the wall, one or the other. I know that sounds corny, but that's the truth,” head coach Tom Crean said. “That's exactly how I coach and exactly how I want my team to play. We're going to keep going forward with it. They are getting better. It would be hard to say some guys aren't getting better. We certainly don't have the record the last few weeks to show for it, but we are improving, and we'll get there.”
UGA’s arrival
