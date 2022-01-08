The Daily Recap: 'It would be a celebration for all celebrations'

Here is the Jan. 8 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Just imagine…

Anthony Dasher wanted the loyal Georgia fans to imagine the scenario where their favorite team wins a national championship for the first time in 41 years. In doing so, Dasher recalled what it was like when the Bulldogs defeated Notre Dame in the 1981 Sugar Bowl to take home the title.

“I will never forget the sea of red and black that stormed the field,” Dasher wrote. “Images of Vince Dooley being carried on the shoulders of his players across the floor of the Superdome remain etched in Bulldog lore. The Bulldogs have had opportunities for championship gold since then. Two years later, the Sugar Bowl matched No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Penn State, a game ultimately won by the Nittany Lions, 27-24.”

Of course, Georgia played for another national title at the end of the 2017 season—against Alabama in a devastating defeat.

Dasher believes that if Georgia wins the national title, the celebration to follow will be one of a kind.

“You thought the party celebrating the Atlanta Braves’ victory over Houston in the World Series was big? Folks, if Georgia wins, you ain’t seen nothing yet,” Dasher wrote. “Forty-one years of frustration, envy and disappointment will come bursting out at the seams. I can’t even begin to imagine what we would see. It would be a celebration for all celebrations.”

Hope’s message to the DawgVent