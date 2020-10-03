 UGASports - The Daily Recap: It's game day against Auburn
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-03 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Daily Recap: It's game day against Auburn

Stetson Bennett carries the ball against Arkansas. (UGA Sports Communications)
Jason Butt • UGASports
Here is the Oct. 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Predictions

Each of the UGASports.com staffers gave their predictions for the Georgia-Auburn game. Of the 11 staffers, 10 are picking Georgia to win and one chose Auburn. As for myself, I have Georgia winning 21-17.

PFF matchup

Trent Smallwood previewed the Georgia-Auburn game using Pro Football Focus grades from the previous week. Georgia’s wide receivers vs. Auburn’s secondary will be a matchup to keep an eye on, although the sample size is certainly small. If the small sample size is any kind of indicator, however, one area the Bulldogs may have an advantage is up front with their offensive line.

Captains: Zamir White, Monty Rice, Tyson Campbell

Light up Sanford

Stay safe

Vandagriff rules

Keys to the game from the other side

Paint it (red and) black

Back at it

Threads to check

@LowerEastSideDawg gave his take on who the most underrated player on the team is.

@Bulldog Bob came through with his prediction for today’s game against Auburn.

Outside the Vent

Ten key prospects who left the state of Virginia for college.

Bill Trocchi gives his college football picks for Week 5.

Some Ohio State coaches aren’t living at home to avoid catching Covid-19.

Five-star RB Demarkcus Bowman is transferring from Clemson.

Due to Covid-19, the Hawaii Bowl and the Bahamas Bowl will not happen this year.

