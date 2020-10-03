UGASports - The Daily Recap: It's game day against Auburn

Here is the Oct. 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Predictions

Each of the UGASports.com staffers gave their predictions for the Georgia-Auburn game. Of the 11 staffers, 10 are picking Georgia to win and one chose Auburn. As for myself, I have Georgia winning 21-17.

PFF matchup

Trent Smallwood previewed the Georgia-Auburn game using Pro Football Focus grades from the previous week. Georgia’s wide receivers vs. Auburn’s secondary will be a matchup to keep an eye on, although the sample size is certainly small. If the small sample size is any kind of indicator, however, one area the Bulldogs may have an advantage is up front with their offensive line.

Captains: Zamir White, Monty Rice, Tyson Campbell