UGASports - The Daily Recap: It's game day against Auburn

Predictions
Each of the UGASports.com staffers gave their predictions for the Georgia-Auburn game. Of the 11 staffers, 10 are picking Georgia to win and one chose Auburn. As for myself, I have Georgia winning 21-17.
PFF matchup
Trent Smallwood previewed the Georgia-Auburn game using Pro Football Focus grades from the previous week. Georgia’s wide receivers vs. Auburn’s secondary will be a matchup to keep an eye on, although the sample size is certainly small. If the small sample size is any kind of indicator, however, one area the Bulldogs may have an advantage is up front with their offensive line.
Captains: Zamir White, Monty Rice, Tyson Campbell
CAPTAINS | Week 2️⃣#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/gjGqmNfqIt— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 2, 2020
Light up Sanford
If you know, you know... 😏#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/0dxTQjyM32— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 3, 2020
Stay safe
To our @universityofga students: it’s a big weekend. @GeorgiaFootball at home and a lot of people coming into town. This is NOT the time to back off staying safe and staying smart. No one needs to get sick and we don’t need a spike!— Tom Crean (@TomCrean) October 2, 2020
Wear your masks. Stay spaced. Have fun.
Vandagriff rules
Side note #UGA fans about QB commit Brock Vandagriff. I overheard one of the refs say "This quarterback is the best I've seen since Deshaun Watson." High praise. First time I've seen him throw in person and he's definitely impressive. #11Alive #Dawgs #UGA— Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) October 3, 2020
Keys to the game from the other side
Gus Malzahn said the keys against Georgia are protecting the football, playing hard, tackling well and having explosive plays on offense— Jordan D. Hill 😷 (@JordanDavisHill) October 1, 2020
Paint it (red and) black
Painted up — ready to go 🎨🤩#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/ZaTJVTpFrQ— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 2, 2020
Back at it
Saturday, we HUNT 🐺 #ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/3KK7ACwcvK— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 2, 2020
