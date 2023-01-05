Here is the Jan. 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

'Varied scheme'

TCU just endured a shootout with Michigan to reach the College Football Playoff National Championship. However, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes noted the differences in offensive scheme between Georgia and Michigan.

Georgia, compared to Michigan, presents more looks on the offensive side of the ball.

“I'll say this, I think Georgia's got probably a little bit more varied scheme than Michigan did,” Dykes said. “I thought Michigan's obviously very well-coached to have a great scheme, but Georgia does a really nice job.”

Dykes has been impressed with what offensive coordinator Todd Monken has done with the Bulldogs' offense.

“They're going to show you different looks. They've got great answers for things when people make adjustments in the game,” Dykes said. “It seems like Coach Monken does a nice job of staying ahead of people as they adjust, he adjusts. They do a really good job getting their best players the ball.”

Speaking with Searels

Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels noted how different things were at Georgia from the first time he coached with the program. One of the biggest changes was how much better the facilities are now.

“To be able to come into this new facility, you don’t want for anything facility-wise. The players have everything they need to be successful, and that’s what it’s all about,” Searels said. “If you give the players tools to be successful, to be the best they can possibly be. (Georgia athletic director) Josh Brooks, they just went out of their way to make it first class with everything they have.”

