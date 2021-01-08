UGASports - The Daily Recap: Georgia's star defensive lineman to return

Here is the Jan. 8 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Davis to return Georgia scored big with defensive tackle Jordan Davis announcing that he will return for another season. Davis played an integral role this past season and should anchor a dangerously tough defensive line in 2021.

Anthony Dasher noted that this is a big development for Georgia’s defense. “With his ability to take on double team, it helps free up linebackers like Dean to make plays, as they have one less blocker to worry about or who can climb to their spot on the field,” Dasher wrote. Webb declares Although Davis is staying for another year, cornerback Mark Webb has decided not to use the blanket waiver option and officially declared for the NFL draft.

It’s been a helluva ride and we still riding! 🖤🐶 #GoDawgs🐾 pic.twitter.com/6543pFzuED — XVIII (@humblehead_mark) January 8, 2021

Full season grades Paul Maharry put together the list of UGA players’ full season grades from Pro Football Focus. As Maharry notes, 39 players participated on offense and 38 participated on defense. Quarterback JT Daniels, in four games, totaled an 88.3 rating. Both running backs Zamir White and Kenny McIntosh for the lead at their position with 80.6 grades. Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari finished the year with an 89.9 grade. And stating the case for more playing time, outside linebacker Adam Anderson posted a 92.4 grade as a rotational player. UGA is in Ford’s final four Class of 2022 defensive end Tyson Ford (John Burroughs School/St. Louis) has Georgia in his final four programs, which includes Missouri, Oklahoma and Notre Dame. As for Georgia, Ford said the coaching staff is a big reason why the program has become a finalist. "The coaches are the best of the best in the SEC," Ford said. "They compete every year at a high level and compete for a national championship regularly. That's the type of program I want to be surrounded by—coaches who hold everybody to a high standard and limitless expectations." Diamond Dogs get a commit

Excited to announce I’ll be continuing my baseball career at the University of Georgia. Thank you to all my coaches, friends, and family that have supported me. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/8fBTKU8Tir — C H A Z S A L T E R (@chaz1130) January 6, 2021

Terrence Edwards’ first-ever catch

Utah State vs #12 Georgia (1999) pic.twitter.com/qJG1uRLhi2 — College Football Classics (@ClassicsCFB) December 18, 2020

