UGASports - The Daily Recap: Georgia's off, but a three-game SEC slate remains

UGA Masters update

Since there is no Georgia football game this weekend, many eyes will turn to the Masters. Former UGA golfers Kevin Kisner, Brendan Todd and Bubba Watson were included in this year’s field.

But after the first two days, only Watson will continue playing. His 3-under-par performance Friday got him to 1-under and tied for 45th place, which allowed him to make the cut and continue through the weekend.

Kisner and Todd both finished the first two days tied for 69th and on the other side of the Masters’ cut.

Four golfers will begin Saturday tied for first place at 9-under—Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson.

Makeup date

The SEC is now allowing teams to use Dec. 19 as a day to make up previously scheduled games. That day is also when the SEC Championship is scheduled, so teams that don’t qualify for the conference title tilt can use it to play a previously scheduled contest canceled due to Covid-19.

Georgia had its Saturday game against Missouri postponed after the Tigers dealt with a sudden loss of available players due to multiple positive tests and contact tracing. For now, there could be a chance this game is made up on Dec. 19.

“It has been a goal of the SEC to play a complete football schedule provided we maintain a healthy environment for student-athletes and everyone around our football programs,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “The added flexibility of a December 19 playing date for teams that do not qualify for the SEC Football Championship and the ability to adjust opponents on five-day notification provide a greater opportunity for our schools to play a full schedule of games in 2020.”

SEC preview

The SEC will only hold three games this week due to issues with Covid-19. Those games are Vanderbilt at Kentucky (noon), Arkansas at No. 6 Florida (7 p.m.) and South Carolina at Mississippi (7:30 p.m.)

CatsIllustrated.com’s Jeff Drummond broke down Kentucky’s game against Vanderbilt with some key numbers. HawgBeat.com’s Nikki Chavanelle wrote that the Razorbacks will be facing a Florida team that isn’t living up to its DBU moniker. GamecockCentral.com’s Collyn Taylor detailed previous matchups that have occurred between South Carolina’s Will Muschamp and Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin.

