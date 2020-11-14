UGASports - The Daily Recap: Georgia's off, but a three-game SEC slate remains

The Daily Recap: Georgia's off, but a three-game SEC slate remains
Here is the Nov. 14 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
UGA Masters update
Since there is no Georgia football game this weekend, many eyes will turn to the Masters. Former UGA golfers Kevin Kisner, Brendan Todd and Bubba Watson were included in this year’s field.
But after the first two days, only Watson will continue playing. His 3-under-par performance Friday got him to 1-under and tied for 45th place, which allowed him to make the cut and continue through the weekend.
Kisner and Todd both finished the first two days tied for 69th and on the other side of the Masters’ cut.
Four golfers will begin Saturday tied for first place at 9-under—Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson.
Makeup date
The SEC is now allowing teams to use Dec. 19 as a day to make up previously scheduled games. That day is also when the SEC Championship is scheduled, so teams that don’t qualify for the conference title tilt can use it to play a previously scheduled contest canceled due to Covid-19.
Georgia had its Saturday game against Missouri postponed after the Tigers dealt with a sudden loss of available players due to multiple positive tests and contact tracing. For now, there could be a chance this game is made up on Dec. 19.
“It has been a goal of the SEC to play a complete football schedule provided we maintain a healthy environment for student-athletes and everyone around our football programs,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “The added flexibility of a December 19 playing date for teams that do not qualify for the SEC Football Championship and the ability to adjust opponents on five-day notification provide a greater opportunity for our schools to play a full schedule of games in 2020.”
SEC preview
The SEC will only hold three games this week due to issues with Covid-19. Those games are Vanderbilt at Kentucky (noon), Arkansas at No. 6 Florida (7 p.m.) and South Carolina at Mississippi (7:30 p.m.)
CatsIllustrated.com’s Jeff Drummond broke down Kentucky’s game against Vanderbilt with some key numbers. HawgBeat.com’s Nikki Chavanelle wrote that the Razorbacks will be facing a Florida team that isn’t living up to its DBU moniker. GamecockCentral.com’s Collyn Taylor detailed previous matchups that have occurred between South Carolina’s Will Muschamp and Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin.
SEC scheduling development
NEWS: SEC presidents will now allow teams with a game impacted on the same weekend to schedule a game with one another instead of idling, sources tell @SINow.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 13, 2020
No rematches, no *new* games (has to already be scheduled) and decision must be made by Mondayshttps://t.co/aJRAwUYnad
Jim Chaney is among UT assistants who refused to take Covid-related pay cuts
EXCLUSIVE:— Blake Toppmeyer (@btoppmeyer) November 13, 2020
Eight Tennessee football staff members rejected pay cuts that were proposed in October by the athletic department.
Those football staffers are the only athletic department employees who were asked to accept a pay cut and declined.https://t.co/2ZDj7g4d0d
Red leaves and the dirty ground
Even the fall foliage is repping UGA colors! pic.twitter.com/atrZX9f8p6— UGA (@universityofga) November 13, 2020
MLB’s first female general manager
Making history by bringing a lifetime of excellence, Kim Ng steps to the helm as GM. #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/UrYESbjTHe— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) November 13, 2020
‘Mike is dumber than a paper umbrella’
High school football radio announcers in your town 📻 #FridayFeeling #Coffeetown pic.twitter.com/g4fxv8iIEI— Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) November 13, 2020
Now this is adorable
Thursday Mood #bulldogs #DogsofTwittter #dogs #thursdaymood #thursdayvibes #Ridley pic.twitter.com/gLWnqezo8m— Mr. Ridley Oliver (@RidleyHowell) November 12, 2020
Outside the Vent
Ten college coaches who are ready for the jump to the NFL.
The NCAA is now worried about individual prop bets associated with its players.
Urban Meyer revealed he had Covid-19 and will be back on Fox this weekend.
Bob Bowlsby: Possibility exists to move the College Football Playoff back if needed.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. They already have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews in less than three years, including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau (where they carry an A+ rating, see here: BBB LINK).
Right now, interest rates on a 30 year fixed are under 3%, with 15 year fixed rates in the 1’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all Rivals members.
Here’s how you can reach them:
Website: JFQlending.com
Contact Info: Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com
Phone number: 480-447-6852