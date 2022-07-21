The Daily Recap: Expectations set for Arik Gilbert

Here is the July 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Expectations for Gilbert

During his appearance at SEC Media Days, head coach Kirby Smart commented on the program’s expectations for tight end Arik Gilbert this season. Gilbert is set to play his first season since his freshman year at LSU. After transferring to Georgia a year ago, he ended up sitting out the season for personal reasons.

“I expect him to give us an A effort every day. When you give an A-grade effort, and you have the talent he has, it's a great combination. He's a tremendous athlete,” Smart said. “He's had to do some extra conditioning. He was a little heavy for the spring. He's worked really hard on bringing that down. He had a really good year academically, which was a big hurdle. He had to focus on his academics upon coming to us from LSU.”

Gilbert’s first look in a UGA uniform in front of fans came during the G-Day Game, where he caught two touchdowns. He was able to see an increase of reps with both Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington banged up.

“He got a great opportunity this spring. People forget Darnell and Brock were both out. The opportunity he got, he seized that opportunity to grow and develop,” Smart said. “He will have to continue to do that to be a major contributor for us. He's bought into doing that, being a team player. There's a lot more to being a tight end than just catching the ball. He's bought into that.”

Contract update

During his appearance at SEC Media Days, Smart said he’s comfortable with where things stand regarding the upcoming contract extension he is expected to sign with the Bulldogs.

“I’m not concerned at all about it. They have been tremendous with their communication and I’m completely comfortable with where everything is. Both sides have worked really hard at getting things done and things have been great,” Smart said. “I cannot say more with what they’ve been willing to do and the communication that we’ve had. It’s just not as easy as you think it is.”

The disrespected star

Quarterback Stetson Bennett has capitalized in some recent endeavors on being a national champion quarterback. One of which was to be able to attend the Manning Passing Academy for the first time.

Even after leading Georgia to a national title, Bennett hasn’t had his name mentioned among the top quarterbacks in the game today. For Bennett, that’s quite all right as he’ll keep preparing the same way.

"I care more about being good than people thinking that I’m good," Bennett said. "Am I competitive, do I want to be the best in the country? Yeah, but not because people say I’m not. Just because that’s who I am, that’s it."