The Daily Recap: Ethan Nation impressed after UGA visit

Nation impressed with Georgia visit

This past week saw Georgia host a large number of recruits from the classes of 2022 through 2026. Blayne Gilmer caught up with seven of the prospects who visited to see what they had to say.

Among those players was four-star cornerback Ethan Nation (Roswell/Roswell, Ga.), who was impressed with how the coaching staff welcomed him.

"I loved it! Great coaches, great managers, and great players all around,” Nation said. “The new facility is amazing, and I felt welcomed there.”

In addition, three-star offensive tackle Drew Bobo (Hammond School/Columbia, S.C.) said he enjoyed his time visiting the program he grew up rooting for, which is due to being the son of former UGA quarterback and assistant Mike Bobo, who is now the offensive coordinator at Auburn.

"It means a ton,” Bobo said. “I've been a Georgia fan since my childhood. Means a lot to have the opportunity to possibly play at the school I grew up liking and where my Dad played and coached."

Update on Williams

Busy weekend

After a week that saw numerous prospects flock to Athens, nothing will slow down for the Bulldogs over the weekend. The program is expected to host a flurry of high-end prospects, including running back Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.), tight end Oscar Delp (West Forsyth/Cumming, Ga.), safety Kamari Wilson (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) and receiver Kojo Antwi (Lambert/Suwanee, Ga.).

Davis blown away by new facility

Class of 2023 recruit Ethan Davis (Collins Hill/Suwanee, Ga.) visited Georgia this week and couldn’t help but mention how great he found Georgia’s new athletics facility to be.

"I got to see the whole new facility, and it was really unreal," Davis said. "I've never seen something like that. The weight room, the locker room, the training room—everything was just top-notch."

Davis, a receiver at Collins Hill, has a couple of years to go in his recruitment. With that in mind, the Bulldogs view Davis as a tight end at the collegiate level as he continues to fill into his frame.

During Davis’ visit, tight ends coach Todd Hartley told him he had an offer to attend UGA.

"It was a great camp. I was actually with Coach Hartley and the tight ends," Davis said. "I learned a lot and definitely got better as a player. We started off with blocking, then we did some footwork drills. It was great. He taught me a lot, and I definitely took his points and will add them to my game."

Stanford Steve joins UGASports

Stanford Steve from ESPN and SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt joined Jim Donnan and Dayne Young. They discussed how the Bulldogs are viewed nationally. He also broke down trends in college football and sports gambling.