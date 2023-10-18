Here is the Oct. 18 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Defense working on red zone problems

In recent years, Georgia has been good at keeping teams from getting touchdowns once they reach the red zone.

That hasn’t been the case in 2023.

For whatever reason the Bulldogs have allowed 11 touchdowns in their opponents’ 15 trips inside the 20-yard line. That is something head coach Kirby Smart will address throughout the bye week.

“It's hard to pinpoint because every game it's been a different person or a different thing," Smart said. "There is no common theme. There's no, like, 'Well, they're throwing over our head.' 'Well, this guy's a weakness and he's getting beat.' No, everybody's taking turns. You know, this guy got beat. He had bad eyes. This guy had great leverage. He got beat. This guy gave up a run in his gap. He didn't run the right stunt. And then sometimes they just whip you. They whip you. South Carolina ran it in on us. You know, we say at Georgia that we're not going to let you run it in. Well, some teams have.”

Safety Malaki Starks noted that most of these problems are self-inflicted.

"There’s nothing that opponents are doing, there’s nothing that we haven’t seen before, nothing we can’t stop," Starks said. "It’s more of just an us thing and that goes back to communication, all being on the same page, just the little things."

The latest on Bowers

Smart said that tight end Brock Bowers wanted to get the tightrope surgery on his ankle as soon as possible to potentially speed up his return to the playing field.

"Brock Bowers is great. Brock Bowers is rock solid," Smart said. "He wanted to get the thing (surgery) done as soon as he found out it had to be done. We were able to expedite that process. He's great, he looked everybody in the eyes today and wished he could be out there. He's in great spirits, he's got a great family, he's got great heart. He's a warrior so he'll handle it the right way."

This season, Bowers has 41 catches for 567 yards and four touchdowns. His presence will certainly be missed.

"If they think one guy is going to replace Brock Bowers, they're wrong," Smart said. "If anybody thinks they have to be Superman, they don't need to be on our team. Because they'll be disappointed. Superman is not real. He's dead. He's not alive. He's not real. You can't try to be that guy. There is no player that we're asking to step up and do more than you can. As a collective effort, every player is going to do more. That includes defense getting turnovers, special teams getting better field position. Other guys get the opportunity to touch the ball and make the most of it.”

Smart’s presser