The Daily Recap: A potential dynamic trio
Here is the June 7 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
A dynamic trio?
Five-star offensive guard TJ Shanahan Jr. (Westlake/Austin, Texas) discussed what it would be like if he, quarterback Arch Manning (Isidore Newman/New Orleans) and running back Justice Haynes (Buford/Buford, Ga.) all decided to commit to Georgia.
Manning, in particular, wants Shanahan to go wherever he ends up.
"I talked to Arch a lot this past weekend," Shanahan said. "We were just talking about how it would be at Georgia. He said that wherever he goes, he wants me there blocking for him. It's definitely special that he thinks that highly of me and would want me to block for him. Talking to him this past weekend was great. He's a great person and a great football player, I really wouldn't mind blocking for a guy like him and Justice Haynes."
Allen loves Georgia’s personal touch
During his visit this past weekend, inside linebacker CJ Allen (Lamar County/Barnesville, Ga.) said Georgia did a great job connecting with him on a personal level. A lot of that had to do with inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann’s pitch.
"It was more about no matter what, current players, players that just left, players that just graduated, he’s still got them. He still checks on them," Allen said. "His whole thing was he wants to see his players successful, to the next level or not. He just wants his players to be happy. That was kind of his catch. Coach Schu has kind of been the same, just being real and letting the work kind of speak for itself."
Rumors vs. Facts
Best in rushing under Smart
Dave McMahon compiled Georgia’s rushing leaders in a variety of categories since head coach Kirby Smart took over the program. It’s no surprise that despite only playing two seasons under Smart, Nick Chubb is all over this list.
Chubb has the most rushing yards in a game with 222 against North Carolina in 2016. He also has the most yards in a season at 1,345 in 2017. He is second in both rushing touchdowns in a season (15 in 2017) and in a career (23), although the career number is only for the two years under Smart.
Under Smart, Chubb also had 11 games with at least 100 rushing yards.
All-Regional Team
New offer
Outside the Vent
A Georgia three-star linebacker committed to North Carolina.
Is Samson Okunlola truly the No. 1 offensive tackle in this year’s class?
Deshaun Watson is facing a 24th accuser, who alleged a graphic encounter occurred.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!