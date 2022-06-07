The Daily Recap: A potential dynamic trio

Here is the June 7 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

A dynamic trio?

Five-star offensive guard TJ Shanahan Jr. (Westlake/Austin, Texas) discussed what it would be like if he, quarterback Arch Manning (Isidore Newman/New Orleans) and running back Justice Haynes (Buford/Buford, Ga.) all decided to commit to Georgia.

Manning, in particular, wants Shanahan to go wherever he ends up.

"I talked to Arch a lot this past weekend," Shanahan said. "We were just talking about how it would be at Georgia. He said that wherever he goes, he wants me there blocking for him. It's definitely special that he thinks that highly of me and would want me to block for him. Talking to him this past weekend was great. He's a great person and a great football player, I really wouldn't mind blocking for a guy like him and Justice Haynes."

Allen loves Georgia’s personal touch

During his visit this past weekend, inside linebacker CJ Allen (Lamar County/Barnesville, Ga.) said Georgia did a great job connecting with him on a personal level. A lot of that had to do with inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann’s pitch.

"It was more about no matter what, current players, players that just left, players that just graduated, he’s still got them. He still checks on them," Allen said. "His whole thing was he wants to see his players successful, to the next level or not. He just wants his players to be happy. That was kind of his catch. Coach Schu has kind of been the same, just being real and letting the work kind of speak for itself."

Rumors vs. Facts