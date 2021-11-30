The challenge of defending against Bryce Young

“He’s a pretty good athlete, so when he’s in the open field we’ve got to make sure we get him on the ground, no matter what it is. Even with him being in the pocket,” Walker said. “Credit to what Coach Smart said, he is pretty much like a point guard. We just have to do what we have to do.”

“It's like he's composed at all times and has great presence in the pocket, great distributor of the ball,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “He knows where all his outlets are. He can draw the defense to him and dish the ball, much like a point guard in basketball.”

The former prep teammate of Georgia’s JT Daniels at Mater Dei High, Young boasts some amazing numbers, completing 288 of 418 passes for 3,901 yards with 40 touchdowns and just four picks.

Like his predecessors, Young rolls into the game (4 p.m,. CBS) with a resume that may well earn him the Heisman Trophy next month.

Last season, it was Mac Jones, now the starting for the New England Patriots. Saturday in the SEC Championship, it will be sophomore Bryce Young .

It does not matter what the year happens to be, when you play Alabama, you know the Crimson Tide will boast a quarterback capable putting huge numbers on the scoreboard.

If the statistics are to be believed, the Bulldogs should have ample opportunity.

Georgia ranks second in the SEC behind Alabama with 41 sacks. But when it comes sacks allowed, the Crimson Tide have had issues.

Alabama ranks 12th in the SEC In sacks allowed with 36 for losses of 233 yards, the second-most allowed in the conference.

“On film, they're very good, very well coached, have very good players that play with very good discipline, play with athleticism, intensity top to bottom, at all levels,” Young said. “We're excited for the challenge. I have confidence in my guys. We all understand what it's going to take. We all know offensively how good they are on defense. So, we know what it's going to take for us during the week in preparation and what it's going to take for us on Saturday. We're all excited for the challenge.”

However, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban admits he has some concerns, and it starts with Georgia’s front seven against his offensive line.

“It’s going to be very challenging for us. It's not just about throwing the ball. It's about protecting, whether it's man to man, zone, reading it, throwing the ball to the right guys. There's a lot of things that go with that,” Saban said. “When we play the best, we have some kind of balance on offense, which really wasn't the case {versis Auburn]. So, it's going to be important for us to be able to create that as well.”

Bulldog defensive end Travon Walker said the Bulldogs and defenders like himself just need to play their game.

“I think it’s going to be a great matchup for both sides,” Walker said. “I just think we have to continue doing what we have all season. We’ve just to keep rushing the passer and it will all fall in place.”

Naturally, Georgia’s secondary will need to play a key role.

For the Bulldogs, a big question is whether or not safety Christopher Smith’s knee will keep him off the field.

Based on a picture on the Georgia photo website, Smith practiced Monday.

“Georgia's secondary, again, another area that pops on defense when you watch the film. They've made a lot of plays. They've done a really good job on the back end. With corner safeties, everyone, it's a really good unit,” Young said. “So, we understand that. We see that on film, and we know what it is going to the game. We have to do all we can to prepare on our end for a game like that.”