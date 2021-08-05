Jacob Hardie knows his football journey has taken the path less traveled.

Older players in front of him and injuries have kept him from major playing time in high school. Georgia's coaches invited him for a workout only after seeing him on film evaluating another prospect. Hardie even told the Bulldog coaches he wanted to commit shortly after stepping off a slip-and-slide, making it official with a video on Wednesday afternoon.

Hardie's journey to Georgia isn't that of a typical high school prospect. He's just fine with that.

"You see the stuff on ESPN, guys flipping hats and doing all that stuff, but that’s not my story. That wasn’t really meant for me," Hardie said. "I just needed somebody to see me. I knew what I could do."