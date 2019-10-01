In terms of positional depth on this Georgia team, the inside linebacker group balances top-heavy leadership with young, raw talent coming after. Head coach Kirby Smart has to choose between the most knowledgeable players and the possibly more skilled.

“They have the best understanding of our defense, Tae (Crowder) and Monty (Rice) do, but the other guys are probably just as talented in some cases, if not more. They're still learning the ins and outs of it. They do a good job. We've got four to five guys we feel comfortable playing at inside backer and we've got a good depth issue to have. Tae's going to be gone next year so we're going to be looking to replace him."

Crowder’s development from a low on the depth chart running back to a smart linebacker has helped the Bulldogs immensely.

Smart explained it this way:

“Tae has taken ownership in his job, and he's become much better at being able to adapt and change to what happens within a game, within a play. Something checks, something changes, so many formations you get from offenses nowadays and so much complicated scheme stuff that he's able to help get us right besides Monty (Rice) being the only guy that can do that. So he has grown at that. I think the fact that he's gotten better at that allows him to make some plays.”

Former Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, now with the Tennessee Volunteers, will put Crowder’s knowledge to the test.

“I’m sure Coach Chaney will probably try to mess with our defense a little, try to scheme a little. We’re just going to stick with what we know,” Crowder said.

Junior inside linebacker Monty Rice leads the team in tackles with 22. He too will be tested versus the Volunteers. Rice knows the best thing he and his defensive cohorts can do is cause havoc plays.

“I feel like if we can wreak havoc and cause a lot of negative plays for the other team, playing in their backfield, getting the quarterback off his spot, then that gives us a higher percentage chance to win the game,” Rice said.