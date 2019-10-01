Testing the inside guys
In terms of positional depth on this Georgia team, the inside linebacker group balances top-heavy leadership with young, raw talent coming after. Head coach Kirby Smart has to choose between the most knowledgeable players and the possibly more skilled.
“They have the best understanding of our defense, Tae (Crowder) and Monty (Rice) do, but the other guys are probably just as talented in some cases, if not more. They're still learning the ins and outs of it. They do a good job. We've got four to five guys we feel comfortable playing at inside backer and we've got a good depth issue to have. Tae's going to be gone next year so we're going to be looking to replace him."
Crowder’s development from a low on the depth chart running back to a smart linebacker has helped the Bulldogs immensely.
Smart explained it this way:
“Tae has taken ownership in his job, and he's become much better at being able to adapt and change to what happens within a game, within a play. Something checks, something changes, so many formations you get from offenses nowadays and so much complicated scheme stuff that he's able to help get us right besides Monty (Rice) being the only guy that can do that. So he has grown at that. I think the fact that he's gotten better at that allows him to make some plays.”
Former Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, now with the Tennessee Volunteers, will put Crowder’s knowledge to the test.
“I’m sure Coach Chaney will probably try to mess with our defense a little, try to scheme a little. We’re just going to stick with what we know,” Crowder said.
Junior inside linebacker Monty Rice leads the team in tackles with 22. He too will be tested versus the Volunteers. Rice knows the best thing he and his defensive cohorts can do is cause havoc plays.
“I feel like if we can wreak havoc and cause a lot of negative plays for the other team, playing in their backfield, getting the quarterback off his spot, then that gives us a higher percentage chance to win the game,” Rice said.
Rice also gave his thoughts on playing against the coach who used to call plays against him in practice. Rice was asked if there was any concern that Chaney may know the tendencies of Georgia’s defense and gave a candid response.
“I mean, no. Even if he hadn’t worked here, he’s been coaching forever. He’s seen everything. He knows what he’s doing. It is what it is. You still got to play at the end of the day.”
The two upperclassmen also are familiar with Chaney’s offenses, having seen them for years. Yet the top newcomer to Georgia’s inside linebackers group, Nakobe Dean, will not have that advantage.
Dean has not had the impact that many pundits expected, but an early injury may have held him back according to Smart.
“Yeah, he's playing at 100 percent,” Smart said. “I feel like he is. He's out there playing situational football. He plays in the first, second down rotation. He's done a good job. I do think that the setback held him back some from being able to play every snap and also from getting the reps. There was a brief time in there that he couldn't get as many reps, and it probably hurt him there from a mental standpoint. But he's picked that back up, and he's working really hard and pleased with what he's doing. Just continues to get better.”