Georgia guard Terry Roberts did the expected on Monday, applying for the NBA draft.

He made the announcement via Instagram.

Roberts started 26 of 29 games for the Bulldogs, averaging 13.2 points per game after transferring to Georgia from Bradley.

Jaxon Etter and Roberts both had Covid years remaining. Etter has already announced he does not intend to return.

He may not be the last.

Junior Kario Oquendo told reporters after the game he’s not sure what his future holds. Oquendo put his name in the portal after last year, but returned to the Bulldogs after Roberts joined the team.

“I’m going to talk with my family about what I’m going to do next year,” Oquendo said. “I’ll talk to my guys about it, everybody on the team, talk to Jailyn (Ingram), talk to Jabri (Abdur-Rahim); talk about what we’re all thinking as a team.”

The Bulldogs will add freshmen Dylan James and Mari Jordan.

With the one scholarship White decided to hold over and the one made available when KeyRon Lindsey left the team, the Bulldogs currently have five spots available to fill for next year.