Georgia hasn’t wasted many opportunities over recent weeks, but Friday’s game against Florida was an exception.

The result was a 7-4 loss in 10 innings to the Gators, thanks to a 3-run home run by Luke Heyman.

Georgia’s loss snapped a nine-game winning streak by the Bulldogs (39-13, 17-12), who only left six on bases, but did so in the most inopportune of times.

That included the first inning after Georgia failed to score after Corey Collins and Charlie Condon led off by reaching base, and the sixth when the Bulldogs loaded the bases with just one out but did not score.

“I think we swung at five to seven balls out of the zone in that little stretch kept you from breaking it open or putting some runs on the board,” skipper Wes Johnson said of the first inning. “We do that, and it’s a completely different game. But again, you tip your cap to their guy and it’s like I told our guys, hard things are good, you’ve got to enjoy doing things that are hard, facing pitchers like today, and we’ve got to learn from that.”

The Bulldogs will need to flush the loss quickly.

Although Georgia is still expected to host one of the 16 NCAA Regionals, the Bulldogs’ hopes of earning a top-eight national seed could take a hit if Johnson’s squad cannot win the series from the Gators on Saturday.

To do that, Georgia must beat Florida ace Jac Caglianone (5-1, 4.07). Johnson was unsure who he would start.

“We’ve just got to put together a bunch of quality of at-bats and make him work,” said Collins, who homered twice and drove in three of the Bulldogs’ runs. “You try to get his pitch count up, and when he puts the ball over the plate, try to do damage.”