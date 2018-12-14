"I am not done yet," said Marshall. "It is just Georgia and Tennessee . I am going to Georgia for my official visit this weekend, so we will see."

He is an early enrollee, so will he sign with the Bulldogs next week?

The four-star athlete out of Homerville (Ga.) Clinch County won another state title this week, his third in four years. His high school career is over, and he finished it as a Georgia commit.

Glenn Schumann is the lead recruiter for Georgia, and he is known as one of the top recruiters in the SEC. He came in with Kirby Smart Atlanta, but the coach that left Georgia now coaches in Knoxville, and that has kept the Vols in this.

"I committed to coach Kevin Sherrer when he was at Georgia, so we have a very strong relationship. Me and coach Sherrer talk different. I look up to him like a dad, so it is hard. He has been there for me and helped guide me.

"He has never talked bad about Georgia. He wants the best for me. He really wants me to play for him so he can look out for me. We just have something different."

Is there something the in-state school can do this weekend to seal the deal?

"I do not think Georgia can do anything or say anything different," said Marshall. "They have been great. It is just how me and coach Sherrer are that keeps it like it is for me.

"Georgia is still great. They have been with me for a long time. Everything is still good between us, but I still have a decision to make. I will be there this weekend and I am sure I will love it."

It does not look like a final decision will be made until we get a little close to the Early Signing Period.

"I will just have to go back home after the visit and figure it out. I am sure I will talk to Georgia and Tennessee a lot next week before I sign," said Marshall.