Former Georgia football great Randall Godfrey figures son RJ Godfrey must have been around nine years old when he first started coming to Georgia's annual summer camps.

Flash forward 12 years, and RJ Godfrey is returning to Athens once again. This time, as a member of Georgia’s basketball team.

The former Clemson player chose the Bulldogs Wednesday, announcing that Georgia would be his new home.

“Yeah, he grew up going to all of Kirby Smart’s camps, so I’ve taken him on campus quite a bit, just making sure he understands what it’s like to be a Georgia Bulldog,” the elder Godfrey said in a telephone interview with UGASports. “He’s been there quite a few times. He had a chance to meet Coach (Vince) Dooley; he knows the tradition.”

The elder Godfrey – a father of four boys - laughed as he recalled those early days of his son running around the field at Sanford Stadium.

“It was amazing, just to be able to come and see my kids out at the stadium, going through drills and being coached by the college guys, by the Georgia staff,” Godfrey said. “It was exciting, and I think my kids, they cherished it the most to see some of the old players come back and coach them, being coached by Coach Smart was big for them. They had moments that they will cherish for life.”

A native of Valdosta where he played for Lowndes High, Randall Godfrey was a defensive star during his tenure at Georgia, becoming the first true freshman in school history to lead the team in tackles with 111, earning SEC Freshman of the Year honors.

After starting for three more years with the Bulldogs, Godfrey moved on to the NFL, where he played for six teams over the course of an 11-year career.

Knowing that his son will now be a student-athlete at Georgia is a point of pride he admits is somewhat difficult to explain.

“I always told my kids to create their own legacy and I was going to support them either way they went. But I just have tears of joy for him becoming a Georgia Bulldog now,” Godfrey said. “He’s coming in to help our basketball program. It’s good when a legacy is already established, and he can come in and just continue the legacy that’s already been there. He’s prepared for it, and I’m happy for him.”