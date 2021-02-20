UGASports - Tate, Wagner pace Bulldogs in Game 1 of DH

Luke Wagner’s collegiate debut could not have gone much better as the freshman left pitched four innings of one-hit ball to lead Georgia past Evansville 7-3 in Game 1 of Saturday’s double-header.

A native of New Cumberland, Pa., Wagner walked two and struck out three, as the Bulldogs moved to 1-1 following Friday’s 3-2 loss in the season-opener.

Georgia’s bats strung together eight hits, including a 3-for-3 afternoon by Connor Tate, who made his first career start at first base. Tate’s two-run single in the fourth inning made the score 7-0.

Josh McAllister also drove in a pair of runs, with Cole Tate, Randon Jernigan and Buddy Floyd on RBI singles.

The Bulldogs jumped on the Purple Aces with four runs in the second, before adding one more in third and two more in the fourth.

Redshirt freshman Bryce Mealer followed Wagner and was charged with three runs, all the damage coming in the ninth before freshman Collin Caldwell worked around a bases-loaded walk before getting the final out on a soft liner to Riley King at third to pick up his first career save.



More to come.