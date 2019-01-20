Nolan Smith Height Weight Position Notes 6-3 235 Outside Linebacker A native of Savannah, Smith transferred to IMG in Florida after his sophomore year. There he developed into one of the country's top overall players. The nation's No. 2 prospect. Of Smith's 47 tackles last year at IMG, 14.5 went for loss, including 6.5 sacks.

What To Expect: Smith has "star" written all over him, and there's every reason to expect him to have quite the career with the Bulldogs. Although Georgia has some talented young players at outside linebacker like Adam Anderson and Brenton Cox, we expect Smith will work his way into the lineup and provide excellent depth this fall.

Lewis Cine Height Weight Position Notes 6-1 185 Defensive Back Cine transferred to Trinity Christian School in Texas after spending his first three years of high school in Massachusetts. At TCS, Cine finished with 85 tackles, and 13 for loss, with two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

What To Expect: Kirby Smart has proven he's not afraid to play young defensive backs, and Cine will certainly have that opportunity. Cine has the ability to play either corner or safety for the Bulldogs, so it will be interesting to see where he fits once spring practice begins. A sure tackler, Cine brings a confident, physical presence that will serve the Bulldogs well.

D.J. Daniel Height Weight Position Notes 6-1 185 Cornerback The nation's No. 5 junior college prospect according to Rivals, Daniel served as the team captain at nearby Georgia Military. He not only intercepted two passes, but two years ago, he blocked three kicks to go along with three picks.

What To Expect: Daniel flipped to Georgia from South Carolina, and the Bulldogs are certainly happy he did. Georgia can use some experience in its secondary, and he'll certainly provide that. Daniel's already gotten his feet wet with Georgia after taking part in bowl practice will get a long look in the spring to see exactly where he will fit in the pecking order at cornerback.



Rian Davis Height Weight Position Notes 6-2 230 Inside Linebacker The No. 4 inside linebacker according to Rivals, Davis is recovering from a torn ACL. But he hopes to be ready by the start of fall camp. He made three tackles for loss and two sacks in the first two games of his senior year before tearing his ACL.

What To Expect: Getting his knee healthy is Job No. 1 for Davis, but no setbacks are expected. So look for Davis to be ready once fall camp begins. Nicknamed "Trouble," Davis brings the perfect size for the inside linebacker position, and he'll look to establish himself come fall.

Nakobe Dean Height Weight Position Notes 6-0 220 Inside Linebacker Simply a sensational player. Dean posted some eye-popping numbers, collecting 175 total tackles, along with 26 for loss and seven sacks to go along with three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

What To Expect: Dean was dropped to a four-star, but he shouldn't have been. Yes, the Mississippi native is "only" 6 feet tall, but don't let that make you think any less of Dean, who may just be the next coming of Roquan Smith. Physical and blessed with outstanding lateral movement, Dean is everything you're looking for as an inside linebacker, and he's got a chance to make an immediate impact this year.

Ryland Goede Height Weight Position Notes 6-6 240 Tight End Goede is coming off an ACL injury suffered in October, but is expected to be ready for the start of fall camp.

What To Expect: Goede will have an opportunity for immediate playing time as he, Charlie Woerner, and John FitzPatrick are Georgia's only scholarship tight ends. A tremendous athlete who intends to play baseball for the Bulldogs, Goede has the versatility to play either as an inline tight end or split out in the slot.

Jermaine Johnson Height Weight Position Notes 6-5 240 Outside Linebacker Arguably the top junior college prospect in the country. Johnson starred for Independence Community College, making 96 tackles, including 19 for loss, 12.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries in 20 career games.

What To Expect: Johnson will make an immediate impact. Long and rangy, with a great motor, Johnson will push for quick playing time, and he'll get it. Smart wants all the pass-rushers he can get, and the Minnesota native knows how to get to the quarterback. He was able to get in a couple of workouts with the Bulldogs during bowl practice, and he should parlay that experience with a strong spring.

Trezman Marshall Height Weight Position Notes 6-1 230 Inside Linebacker Marshall missed most of his junior season due to injury at Clinch County who he helped lead to three state championships in his four years at the school.

What To Expect: Marshall gave Georgia fans a scare when he flirted with Tennessee, before ultimately sticking with the Bulldogs. Marshall's best football is still ahead of him, and he'll have a chance to show coaches just how ready he is by having a strong spring, although it may be difficult for him to immediately get on the field with Georgia's improved depth at the position. We shall see.



Dwan Mathis Height Weight Position Notes 6-6 205 Quarterback The former Ohio State commit threw for 1,509 yards (completing 62 percent of his passes) and 20 touchdowns his senior season, after throwing for over 3,000 yards and rushing for over 700 his junior campaign.

What To Expect: Mathis was a huge pickup for Georgia, who ultimately lost Justin Fields in a transfer to Ohio State. Mathis won't have to worry about competing for the starting job, so he won't have that pressure hanging over his head. Nevertheless, he'll be coached up to play just in case something happens to Jake Fromm.

Warren McClendon Height Weight Position Notes 6-5 320 Offensive Line A former four-star prospect at Brunswick High, McClendon was rated as the No. 18 offensive tackle nationally by Rivals. He joins a Georgia team stacked with talent on the offensive line.

What To Expect: The nephew of former Georgia great Willie McClendon and cousin to his son Bryan, Warren McClendon doesn't figure to make an immediate impact with the Bulldogs, based on the talent the Bulldogs have in place on the offensive line. His future is bright, but he's not expected to have to play right away.

Stetson Bennett Height Weight Position Notes 6-0 185 Quarterback Bennett returns to Georgia after playing one year at Jones Community College in Mississippi, where he threw for 16 touchdowns during his one year there.

What To Expect: Although you can't discount freshman Dwan Mathis, Bennett appears to be the defacto No. 2 quarterback behind starter Jake Fromm. Although some of the terminology will be different, Bennett's familiarity with his surroundings and ability to pick up where he left off will have him on the fast track.

Tyrique Stevenson Height Weight Position Notes 6-1 205 Cornerback Stevenson made his announcement at the U.S. Army All-American game after starring for four years at high school in Miami.

What To Expect: Stevenson is as physically ready as any of Georgia's defensive backs signees. He projects to be an early contributor for the Bulldogs, and is someone who can play either cornerback, safety or Star. He'll get a quick look in the spring and it will be exciting to see this explosive athlete as his progresses in his career.

Tramel Walthour Height Weight Position Notes 6-3 280 Defensive Line Helped Hutchinson Community College to a 9-3 record, collecting 16 tackles, two for loss and a sack in 10 games for the Blue Dragons.

What To Expect: Walthour got an early look for the Bulldogs during bowl practice, and actually looked to be a bit bigger than his listed weight of 280 pounds suggest. Walthour will spend the spring trying to eke out his place in the rotation.

Clay Webb Height Weight Position Notes 6-3 290 Center A five-star performer, Webb was the top player in Alabama according to Rivals. A true center, Webb helped his Oxford High team average 37 points per game.