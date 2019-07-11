Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Going into his visits for the final four schools involved, the rumor was that Georgia had a steady lead for five-star running back Kendall Milton.

After seeing Georgia, LSU, Alabama and Ohio State, the Clovis (Calif.) Buchanan standout has set a commitment date of July 29.

Milton’s last visit was to Alabama and things went really well there. The Crimson Tide have done a tremendous job recruiting and developing running backs and Milton has definitely taken notice.

LSU has been a long-time contender in Milton’s recruitment and the idea of being the next Leonard Fournette or Derrius Guice - his size matches theirs - could be intriguing.

Ohio State is also still seriously involved and Milton had a good trip to Columbus as well, but it seems like the Buckeyes would be a stretch at this point especially since they’re so focused on landing elite four-star Bijan Robinson.

That leaves Georgia. The Bulldogs have tremendous running back tradition, they’ve produced big-time players at his position and there are a load of them in the NFL.

After all his visits, does Georgia still hold a significant edge for Milton’s commitment later this month?