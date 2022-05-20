"6-foot-6, 340," Sydir Mitchell said. That was the response from the four-star defensive tackle when UGASports asked for his most updated height and weight.

That frame has Power 5 programs from all over the country clamoring for Mitchell to join them in the Class of 2023. Mitchel has narrowed down his recruitment to five schools: Auburn, Georgia, Miami, Texas, and Texas A&M.

The Georgia Bulldogs asked for the first shot at an official visit and Mitchell has obliged. Georgia will be hosting the New Jersey standout today, May 20, through Sunday, May 22.