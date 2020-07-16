UGASports - Surgery sidelines freshman wide receiver Arian Smith

It appears Arian Smith's participation in preseason practice has been put on hold.

According to sources, the freshman wide receiver underwent a procedure to repair the meniscus in his knee, and he’s currently considered questionable for the start of fall camp set to begin August 6.

The team is currently in its second day of supervised workouts leading up to what hopefully will be the start of fall camp, assuming the SEC gives the go-ahead for football this fall.

It’s the second procedure this year for Smith, who underwent surgery in May to repair an old injury in his left wrist.

At 6-foot-1 and 170-pounds, Smith earned top honors at the “Fastest Man Challenge” during the Under Armour All-America Game practices last December.

Smith was named the 2018 Small School Defensive Player of the Year by The Lakeland Ledger his junior season at Mulberry HS, before transferring to Lakeland High for his senior season. There, he converted to wide receiver full-time his senior season, after playing a mix of running back, quarterback, receiver and defensive back at Mulberry High. Last year, Smith hauled in 19 catches for 382 receiving yards and six touchdowns, averaging 20.1 yards per reception

As a junior, Smith won the FHSAA Class 2A state title in the 200 meters and finished in second place in the 100 meters. He also won the boys elite 100 meters race at the 2019 Nike Elite Prefontaine Classic.

Smith is one of five receivers signed by the Bulldogs in their most recent class, joining Marcus Rosemy, Jermaine Burton, Ladd McConkey and early enrollee Justin Robinson.