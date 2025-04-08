Savo Drezgic to the portal

Georgia is losing another guard to the transfer portal.

Freshman Savo Drezgic is entering the portal after one year in Athens.

Drezgic appeared in eight games for the Bulldogs during the 2024-25 season. He averaged 2.9 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.

Looking ahead to next season, Drezgic appeared in line for a more significant role in Mike White’s squad. Instead, he’s entering the portal and exploring his options elsewhere.

Drezgic joins Silas Demary Jr., RJ Godfrey, and De’Shayne Montgomery as Bulldogs who have entered the portal since the end of the season.

Demary Jr. ultimately signed with UConn, while Godfrey returned to Clemson.