Four Georgia Bulldogs will be representing the two remaining NFL teams as Super Bowl LVII approaches this Sunday. Mecole Hardman and Malik Herring will be part of the AFC Championship team, the Kansas City Chiefs. As for the NFC Champion, the Philadelphia Eagles, they will be represented by a pair of rookies in Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. Georgia is tied with LSU for having the longest streak of having at least one player represented in a Super Bowl. Both teams have done it for the last 22 seasons.

Mecole Hardman has the most experience in the Big Game. This is the third Super Bowl already for Hardman. In February of 2020, his Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, but a season later they lost to the Buccaneers in the big game. Hardman has battled injuries throughout the season. He has had groin, heel, and abdomen injuries throughout regular season play, then it was a pelvis injury that took him out during the conference championship against the Bengals.

He played just eight games during the regular season and that lone game in the postseason. He had just 25 receptions compared to the 59 the season before. However, he doubled his touchdown reception total from two to four this season and added his first two career touchdown rushes. Hardman’s biggest game of the season happened on October 23 when he had both of those touchdown runs and added a touchdown catch against San Francisco.

In Super Bowl action, Hardman has three career receptions, not to mention a run and three kickoff returns (he also called for a fair catch in three punt returns). He will not add to that total this week, as he was placed on injured reserve.

His Chiefs’ teammate Malik Herring has been inactive since playing in week ten. Herring has seven tackles on the season and recovered a fumble in that same 49ers’ game that Mecole starred in. It is unclear his status for Sunday.

As for the Eagles, Jordan Davis was having an outstanding rookie campaign until he suffered a high-ankle sprain in early November. On the season, he had 18 tackles, including a season-high four in week four against the Jaguars.

Nakobe Dean has been used mostly on special teams this season in Philadelphia. Dean made six tackles on defense and was part of seven more on opposing returns.

Davis had this to say after the last game: