Mecole Hardman is the Bulldogs’ lone representative in Super Bowl LIV. This will make 19 straight Super Bowls in which a Georgia player will be on one of the two teams participating in the NFL’s big game. Hardman’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, will be making their third ever Super Bowl appearance, and the first since winning it all over the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth Super Bowl. Hardman was just the sixth Georgia player drafted by Kansas City all-time, and all have come since 2011.

Georgia Bulldogs Selected by Kansas City Chiefs in NFL Draft Round Overall Pick Player 2011 3rd 70th Justin Houston 2013 5th 134th Sanders Commings 2014 5th 163rd Aaron Murray 2015 3rd 76th Chris Conley 2015 4th 118th Ramik Wilson 2019 2nd 56th Mecole Hardman

Let’s backtrack a bit to Mecole Hardman's red and black days - Hardman played three seasons for Georgia, and the first was primarily as a defender. He notched six total tackles in 11 games playing as a cornerback during his freshman season. He added one kickoff return for 17 yards that season as well. His next two seasons, he switched sides of the ball and fared better. As a wide receiver, he played 29 games, making six starts and hauled in 59 receptions including 11 of those for touchdowns. He also ran 13 times and scored twice from the ground. He had 34 more kickoff returns and 39 punt returns. One of those punt returns, a 70-yarder against Middle Tennessee, went for a touchdown. In 2018, both the AP and Coaches named him to the second team, and ESPN.com named him first-team All-America as a returner. He left school after his junior season, and after running a 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. With his ability to do so many things on the field, he suddenly became a hot commodity. The Chiefs selected him in the second round and have used him in a variety of ways. Here are his numbers as a rookie:

Mecole Hardman - Regular Season Rookie Stats Totals (Avg) Totals (Avg) Receptions 26 Kickoff Returns 27 Receiving Yards 538 (20.7) KO Return Yards 704 (26.1) TD Receptions 6 KO Return TD 1 Rushes 4 Punt Returns 18 Rushing Yards 17 (4.3) Punt Return Yards 167 (9.3)

Hardman’s six touchdown receptions were tied for sixth among all rookies in the NFL, and all six of his touchdown receptions were at least 20 yards in length. His 20.7 average yards per reception led all NFL players for those with ten or more receptions. Hardman’s lone touchdown on special teams was a 104-yard kickoff return against the Chargers. That was the third longest kickoff return touchdown in Chiefs history. He added a 58-yard kickoff return in the playoffs against the Texans, which sparked a Kansas City comeback. Hardman was named to represent the AFC in the Pro Bowl, but had to be replaced so he could focus on this Sunday’s main event. So how have Bulldog receivers fared in Super Bowls from the past? Only 11 former Dawgs have caught a pass in a Super Bowl, and not all of them have been wide receivers. Of those 11 players, just one has caught a touchdown pass. Check out these career numbers:



Georgia Bulldogs to Catch a Pass in the Super Bowl Super Bowls Receptions Rec Yards TD Rec Hines Ward 3 14 244 2 Andre Hastings 1 10 98 0 Malcolm Mitchell 1 6 70 0 Terrell Davis 2 4 58 0 Jermaine Wiggins 2 4 35 0 Clarence Kay 3 3 44 0 Jimmy Orr 1 3 42 0 Knowshon Moreno 1 3 20 0 Mack Strong 1 2 15 0 Danny Ware 1 1 8 0 Todd Gurley 1 1 -1 0

Andre Hastings holds the record by a former Bulldog, with 10 receptions in a single Super Bowl. He is one of 14 NFL players to have double-digit catches in one Super Bowl. Former Dawgs Sony Michel, Patrick Pass, Leonard Pope, and Ben Watson were targeted in the Super Bowl, but did not get credited with a catch. Hines Ward is the only former Bulldog wide receiver with a rush in the Super Bowl. His run went for 18 yards in Super Bowl XL against the Seahawks. Hardman will most likely return the ball, and other former Georgia players have done that as well. No former Bulldogs have scored a touchdown via special teams in a Super Bowl. Credit UGASports.com’s Patrick Garbin for being the first to recognize that Jake Scott being the only former Bulldog with a kickoff return and a punt return in a Super Bowl. Will Mecole be added to that list?

Georgia Bulldogs to Return a Punt or Kickoff in a Super Bowl Returns Total Yards Long Jake Scott 6 Punt Returns 45 21 2 Kickoff Returns 47 31 Andre Hastings 2 Punt Returns 18 11 Patrick Pass 4 Kickoff Returns 102 35 Hason Graham 1 Kickoff Return 18 18 Guy McIntyre 1 Kickoff Return 0 0