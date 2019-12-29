NEW ORLEANS – D’Andre Swift knows he didn’t have to come to New Orleans for Wednesday’s Sugar Bowl against Baylor.

Even if the junior running back wasn’t contemplating an early jump to the NFL, an opportunity to rest his still-injured shoulder would have been reason enough for Swift to call it a year.

But as one Georgia’s three team captains, he that thought never crossed his mind.

“Not for me,” Swift said Sunday. “I’m glad I’m here.”

Swift’s take is a refreshing one considering more and more college players are electing to forgo their team’s bowl games.

However, that’s not Swift.

“I’m not the person who is going to try and sit out,” Swift said. “Like I said, I don’t know how many more opportunities I’m going to have playing this game that I love, so if I’ve got the opportunity to go out there and play with the brothers I love, I’m going to try and do that to the best of my ability.”

He hopes to be ready when the Bulldogs and Bears tangle Wednesday night on ESPN. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m.

Whether he does nor not remains to be seen.

“I want to play,” said Swift, who told reporters he was not yet 100 percent, declining to put a percentage on how healthy his shoulder actually is.

“I just want to go out there and put my best foot forward, which I’m trying to do,” Swift said. “But I’ve got to be smart about it. I don’t want to make it worse. It’s football, you’ve only got so many opportunities to play the game of football, so if I’m able to go I’m going to go.”

Swift’s just as meticulous when it comes to deciding whether or not he’ll join former teammates Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson and apply for early entry into the NFL Draft.

Although it’s widely been speculated that Swift will ultimately turn pro, the Philadelphia native insisted he won’t be rushed into making a decision.

“I’m not rushing the decision but I’m going to be smart about the decision,” Swift said. “I just want to get the right information from the right people.”

Swift said he has yet to receive his grade from the NFL Draft Board.

“I’ve thought about everything a little bit but not too much because I’ve been focusing on getting my shoulder right,” Swift said. “But I will talk to everyone once everything is over.”

Until then, he plans on enjoying the last few days in New Orleans and Wednesday night’s game against the Bears.

“I’m here for the team. I love being around my guys. I love the coaches. I would regret not trying to play,” he said. “What would I be doing? Just sitting back getting treatment, watching the team play on TV. I’d rather be here.”