As we continue our summer series taking an in-depth look at different players, we turn our attention to wide receiver Jeremiah Holloman. A foot injury slowed much of his freshman campaign, but now healthy, the former Newton High star is healthy and ready to make an impact for the Bulldogs this fall. Jeremiah Holloman Tale of the tape Height: 6-3 Weight: 200 Class: Sophomore Status: Battling to be a part of the rotation at wide receiver.

STATS TO DATE 2017: Holloman saw plenty of action early on, playing in five of Georgia’s first five contests. He caught just one pass for 7 yards against Vanderbilt, but not long after that suffered a foot injury that led to him missing the Bulldogs’ final eight games. ACCOLADES: A former four-star performer, Holloman didn’t post the gaudiest numbers his senior season at Newton High, catching 31 passes for 514 yards and seven touchdowns. This came after a junior year that saw him catch 32 passes for 632 yards and seven scores. He finished his career with 101 catches for 1,596 yards and seven touchdowns. Holloman capped his prep career with an appearance in the U.S. Army All-America Bowl. IMPACT THUS FAR: Before his injury, most of Holloman’s impact took place on special teams, which is not unusual for youngsters under Smart, who often has freshmen gets their game under them on the various coverage units before getting more action in their respective position group. After injuring his foot, the team decided not to rush him back, which was probably for the best as it’s allowed Holloman to get healthy and ready carve his niche this fall.

Holloman missed the final eight games of the 2017 campaign. UGA Sports Communications

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

“He’s really physical. You talk to the DBs, and they say, ‘This guy brings a little thump to him.’ He’s not afraid of contact.” – Kirby Smart on Jeremiah Holloman.

STRENGTHS

During drills, Holloman has earned the reputation of being a very physical player. Smart has commented on his awareness and willingness to accept criticism. There have been inconsistencies when it comes to catching the ball, and those are the types of things that new position coach Cortez Hankton will be looking to correct. Effort is not a problem.

WHAT HE'S WORKING ON

We touched on it above, but Holloman just needs to work on being more consistent in regards to his route running and catching the ball. Progress was made in the spring and we’re told he’s enjoyed a very good summer. Obviously, he needs to stay healthy because there’s plenty of competition at wide receiver. Coaches hope he can. The Bulldogs love his size and in practice he’s shown to be dangerous with the ball in his hands. He just need to become more consistent.

UGASPORTS' OUTLOOK FOR HOLLOMAN