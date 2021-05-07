UGASports - Sullivan sparkles, but silent bats doom Bulldogs

Georgia got it all could possibly have wanted from freshman left-hander Liam Sullivan Friday night against No. 1 Arkansas. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Razorback starting pitcher Patrick Wicklander and closer Kevin Kopps were pretty good themselves, leading the Razorbacks to a 3-0 win.

The Bulldogs actually outhit Arkansas 9-8, including a career-best 4-for-4 evening by Chaney Rogers, but stranded nine base runners.

Sullivan certainly deserved better.

With Ryan Webb pushed to Sunday after leaving last week’s game against Auburn with tightness in his back, Sullivan was thrust into the starting role for Friday’s opener.

Nobody could have predicted the outcome.

Sullivan (1-1) limited the SEC’s top home run team to just three hits, notching 11 strikeouts. That included an “immaculate” fifth inning that saw the former Marist standout strike out the side on a minimum of nine pitches.

His only mistake came in the second inning, when the Razorbacks used a pair of doubles to grab a 1-0 lead.

Sullivan came into Friday’s game with a 1-0 record and a 4.74 ERA. However, those numbers were misleading.

On March 19 against Tennessee, the big lefty allowed six earned runs in just a third of an inning. Take that outing away, and Sullivan’s ERA was 1.97.

“If you look at the numbers, he’s a relief pitcher, and one bad outing skewers that. You take that outing out of there, and the numbers are actually pretty good,” Stricklin said earlier this week. “He’s had a couple of good outings since then and he gave us a chance to win that Auburn game. We’re losing 7-0 and he comes into the game, throws four scoreless, was throwing 93, and was really good.”

Georgia’s bats had ample opportunity to give Sullivan some support against Wicklander.

The Bulldogs (27-17, 10-12) put their first two runners on to start the fourth but failed to score. In the sixth, another runner was stranded at third before Georgia left two more on the bases in the seventh.

Arkansas did not fair any better. In the seventh, the Razorbacks (35-8, 16-6) loaded the bases with nobody out against Jack Gowen before the Bulldog righty wriggled off the hook with no runs scoring to keep the deficit at one.

Unfortunately for Georgia, it did not stay that way. In the eighth, the Razorbacks scored a pair of runs on a two-strike, two-out double off of Collin Caldwell for some big insurance runs.

The Bulldogs would make it interesting in the ninth, bringing the tying run to the plate. But Kopps would recover, retiring Fernando Gonzalez and Ben Anderson earn his seventh save.